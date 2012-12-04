(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 04 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the retap of the
U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes due January 2023 that CITIC Pacific Ltd.
(BB+/Negative/--; cnBBB/--) issued will not affect our 'BB+' issue rating and 'cnBBB'
Greater China regional scale rating on the notes. CITIC Pacific announced that it intends to add
to the US$750 million 6.8% notes that it issued on Oct. 8, 2012, under the same terms and
conditions. We expect the company will use the proceeds from the increased issuance for
refinancing purposes.