Summary analysis -- Consort Healthcare (Mid Yorkshire) Funding PLC 04-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

Rationale

The 'BBB-' rating on the senior secured debt issued by ProjectCo reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of a composite of credit factors outlined below.

The 'BBB-' underlying debt rating reflects the following credit risks:

-- The project is exposed to the counterparty risk of the U.K.-based construction and engineering group Balfour Beatty PLC as shareholder, design and construction contractor, and hard and soft facilities management services provider.

-- Uncertain relations with the Trust, the project's main revenue counterparty. There is an ongoing disagreement between the Trust and ProjectCo over the quality of water supplied to Pontefract hospital. ProjectCo and the Trust are likely to enter into a formal dispute resolution process. Although ProjectCo is financially insulated from this event, it may negatively affect the relationship.

-- Remedial works are ongoing to rectify a small number of construction defects identified during operations. In accordance with the contract, the construction contractor is actively engaged in resolving identified defects.

-- ProjectCo is responsible for life cycle management and reactive maintenance. Therefore, it is exposed to the uncertainty of more than 30 years of capital replacement costs.

-- The project has an aggressive financial structure, which is typical of U.K. PFI projects. Senior debt to total funds is 92% (excluding receipts from the Trust), and the base-case annual senior debt service coverage ratio is 1.19x minimum and 1.22x average. In addition, 41% of the project's senior debt amortizes in the last five years of the project agreement.

-- The Trust has been placed on the list of those in potential financial difficulty. It has now been agreed between the Trust and NHS officials that the Trust will not be in a position to make a successful foundation Trust in the short term. Consequently, the Trust could act as a formal rating cap should its credit quality deteriorate further.

These weaknesses are somewhat offset by the following project strengths:

-- The project rationale is strong, supported by the need for better quality health care facilities that comply with National Health Service (NHS) standards and the likelihood of sustained long-term demand for health care services in the local area. This is confirmed by the current higher than expected occupancy rates.

-- The revenue stream is based on availability, with no volume or market exposure, negligible reliance on third-party revenues, and a payment mechanism that we regard as consistent with similar projects. For the time being, the credit quality of ProjectCo's main revenue source, the Trust, does not constrain the underlying rating on the project.

-- The successful completion of construction in October 2011 means that ProjectCo is now receiving 100% of the unitary charge.

-- Capital replacement risk is partially mitigated by a three-year, forward-looking life cycle reserve, and a 12-year guarantee from the construction contractor for serious latent defects.

-- Although the project's financial profile is aggressive, it is able to withstand a range of stress scenarios. In addition, the project benefits from a debt service reserve account equivalent to the next six months' debt service. It also benefits from various covenant protections, such as restrictions on distributions to sponsors.

Liquidity

The project benefits from a six-month forward looking senior debt reserve account, a life cycle reserve account structured on a three-year, forward-looking basis (accruing 100% lifecycle expenditures for the first year, 66% for the second, and 33% for the third), a change in law reserve amounting to GBP4.9 million, and a retention bond (equal to 3% of the contract sum).

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects the possibility of an upgrade should we observe a continued improvement in operational performance. This would be defined by, among other things, a reversal of the recent trend of accumulating service failure points (SFPs) and a stabilization of SFPs at below the 50% warning-notice threshold. An upgrade would also be dependent on more clarity related to the resolution of pending disputes with the Trust, as well as some evidence of a normalization in the relations with the Trust's management.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the project's financial profile were to weaken below our current projections, if we observe deterioration in the provision of operational services, or if ProjectCo's working relationship with the Trust weakens.