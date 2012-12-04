Dec 04 -
Summary analysis -- Consort Healthcare (Mid Yorkshire) Funding PLC 04-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Special Purpose
Program
Rationale
The 'BBB-' rating on the senior secured debt issued by ProjectCo reflects
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of a composite of credit factors
outlined below.
The 'BBB-' underlying debt rating reflects the following credit risks:
-- The project is exposed to the counterparty risk of the U.K.-based
construction and engineering group Balfour Beatty PLC as shareholder, design
and construction contractor, and hard and soft facilities management services
provider.
-- Uncertain relations with the Trust, the project's main revenue
counterparty. There is an ongoing disagreement between the Trust and ProjectCo
over the quality of water supplied to Pontefract hospital. ProjectCo and the
Trust are likely to enter into a formal dispute resolution process. Although
ProjectCo is financially insulated from this event, it may negatively affect
the relationship.
-- Remedial works are ongoing to rectify a small number of construction
defects identified during operations. In accordance with the contract, the
construction contractor is actively engaged in resolving identified defects.
-- ProjectCo is responsible for life cycle management and reactive
maintenance. Therefore, it is exposed to the uncertainty of more than 30 years
of capital replacement costs.
-- The project has an aggressive financial structure, which is typical of
U.K. PFI projects. Senior debt to total funds is 92% (excluding receipts from
the Trust), and the base-case annual senior debt service coverage ratio is
1.19x minimum and 1.22x average. In addition, 41% of the project's senior debt
amortizes in the last five years of the project agreement.
-- The Trust has been placed on the list of those in potential financial
difficulty. It has now been agreed between the Trust and NHS officials that
the Trust will not be in a position to make a successful foundation Trust in
the short term. Consequently, the Trust could act as a formal rating cap
should its credit quality deteriorate further.
These weaknesses are somewhat offset by the following project strengths:
-- The project rationale is strong, supported by the need for better
quality health care facilities that comply with National Health Service (NHS)
standards and the likelihood of sustained long-term demand for health care
services in the local area. This is confirmed by the current higher than
expected occupancy rates.
-- The revenue stream is based on availability, with no volume or market
exposure, negligible reliance on third-party revenues, and a payment mechanism
that we regard as consistent with similar projects. For the time being, the
credit quality of ProjectCo's main revenue source, the Trust, does not
constrain the underlying rating on the project.
-- The successful completion of construction in October 2011 means that
ProjectCo is now receiving 100% of the unitary charge.
-- Capital replacement risk is partially mitigated by a three-year,
forward-looking life cycle reserve, and a 12-year guarantee from the
construction contractor for serious latent defects.
-- Although the project's financial profile is aggressive, it is able to
withstand a range of stress scenarios. In addition, the project benefits from
a debt service reserve account equivalent to the next six months' debt
service. It also benefits from various covenant protections, such as
restrictions on distributions to sponsors.
Liquidity
The project benefits from a six-month forward looking senior debt reserve
account, a life cycle reserve account structured on a three-year,
forward-looking basis (accruing 100% lifecycle expenditures for the first
year, 66% for the second, and 33% for the third), a change in law reserve
amounting to GBP4.9 million, and a retention bond (equal to 3% of the contract
sum).
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects the possibility of an upgrade should we observe
a continued improvement in operational performance. This would be defined by,
among other things, a reversal of the recent trend of accumulating service
failure points (SFPs) and a stabilization of SFPs at below the 50%
warning-notice threshold. An upgrade would also be dependent on more clarity
related to the resolution of pending disputes with the Trust, as well as some
evidence of a normalization in the relations with the Trust's management.
We could revise the outlook to stable if the project's financial profile were
to weaken below our current projections, if we observe deterioration in the
provision of operational services, or if ProjectCo's working relationship with
the Trust weakens.