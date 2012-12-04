(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 04 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB' rating to Magyar Export-Import Bank's (Hungary Eximbank; BB/Stable/B) global medium-term note (MTN) program.

The 'BB' long-term rating on the EUR2 billion debt program reflects the foreign currency long-term counterparty credit rating on Hungary Eximbank. In turn, the ratings on Hungary Eximbank are equalized with those on the Hungarian sovereign (BB/Stable/B), reflecting our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the Hungarian government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the bank, sufficient to meet its liabilities, in case of financial distress.

Established in 1994 under Act No. XLII, Hungary Eximbank is a 100% state-supported government export credit agency. The bank benefits from two state guarantees, for on-balance and off-balance sheet liabilities. The statutory guarantee for on-balance-sheet liabilities is explicit and unconditional, with an upper limit defined in the budget, currently Hungarian forint (HUF) 1.2 trillion. Although the guarantee does not address timeliness, we equalize the ratings because of our assessment of the "almost certain" likelihood of timely and wide-ranging support from the government, in conjunction with the critical economic role played by Hungary Eximbank. Hungary Eximbank also provides off-balance-sheet guarantees, which are guaranteed by the state, of up to HUF80 billion (this ceiling will be increased to HUF350 billion from 2013).

The stable outlook on Hungary Eximbank mirrors that on the Hungarian sovereign. As long as the government continues to provide support, any change in the ratings on the sovereign will likely result in a similar rating action on Hungary Eximbank. Conversely, any change in our assessment of Hungary Eximbank's critical role for, and integral link with, the government could lead to downward pressure on the rating.

Notes under the program will be issued in series, with each series comprising one or more tranches, issued on different dates. The price, amount, form, interest, currency, and maturity will be series-specific and these will be reviewed by Standard & Poor's when assessing each series.

