(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 04 -
Summary analysis -- PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) -------- 04-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 71568P
Mult. CUSIP6: 71568Q
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Mar-2010 BB/-- BB/--
03-Oct-2006 BB/-- BB-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$2 bil med-term note Prog 09/21/2011: sr
unsecd BB 21-Sep-2011
US$1 bil 5.50% med-term nts ser 1 due
11/22/2021 BB 15-Nov-2011
US$1 bil 5.25% med-term nts ser 2-1 due
10/24/2042 BB 16-Oct-2012
Rationale
The rating on PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) (PLN) reflects the
company's high adjusted debt, an inefficient--albeit improving--fuel mix, and
an uncertain tariff environment. PLN is also exposed to high foreign currency
risks, with revenues in Indonesian rupiah (IDR) and operating costs, including
fuel purchases, denominated predominantly in U.S. dollars.
Our assessment that there is an "extremely high likelihood" that the
government of Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2) will provide timely and
sufficient extraordinary support to PLN in the event of financial distress
supports the rating. We assess PLN's stand-alone credit profile as 'b+'. The
company's dominant integrated position in the Indonesian power sector and the
favorable demand outlook for electricity in Indonesia are additional credit
strengths.
We assess PLN's financial risk profile as "aggressive" and its business risk
profile as "fair," as our criteria define these terms.
We expect PLN's financial risk profile to remain aggressive over the next two
to three years. This is due to the company's significant and largely
debt-funded capacity expansion under two fast-track programs. We expect PLN's
ratio of adjusted debt to total capital to remain above 60%. Such investments
are necessary to improve Indonesia's electrification ratio and PLN's fuel mix,
which has historically had a high reliance on high-cost oil-fired generation.
So far, about 4.5 gigawatts of coal-fired generation capacity has been
commissioned under the government's first 10,000 megawatt fast track program.
This has resulted in a progressive improvement in PLN's fuel mix. Oil now
comprises less than 10% of the company's capacity generation mix, including
purchases from independent power producers. We expect this ratio to improve
further with planned coal-fired capacity additions of 3.7 gigawatts over the
remainder of 2012 and 2013.
Increasing generation capacity should also strengthen PLN's cash flow
generating ability, which has improved over the past two years because of
tariff increases in 2010, timely government subsidies, and higher sovereign
creditworthiness. Government subsidies to PLN currently include a public
service obligation (PSO) margin of 7% above the cost of electricity supplied.
The introduction of the PSO margin in recent years has made PLN profitable.
The margin was 5% in 2009 and 8% in 2010 and 2011. Credit ratios have,
however, remained stable due to a significant increase in debt to fund the
company's generating capacity expansion. We project PLN's ratio of
debt-to-EBITDA to be at or less than 6.5x in 2012, lower than the average 7.1x
in 2007-2011.
PLN's business risk profile reflects the company's non-transparent,
inflexible, and uncertain tariff mechanism. Government subsidies somewhat
offset the effects of an uncertain tariff mechanism. The subsidies cover
losses from PLN's inability to pass on higher fuel costs to its customers.
Liquidity
PLN's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We expect the
company's liquidity sources, including cash, funds from operations (FFO), and
credit facilities, to exceed its uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12
months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and
assumptions:
-- As of Sept. 30, 2012, PLN has cash and cash equivalents of IDR15.99
trillion, compared with short-term debt maturities of IDR26.96 trillion
(including interest and financing charges accrued on debt and fuel and
electricity purchases).
-- PLN has access to working capital lines and unused loan facilities for
investments under the fast track program.
-- In addition, timely government subsidies provide protection against
higher production and operating costs.
-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our expectation of
FFO (including government subsidies) of about IDR22 trillion, available credit
facilities, and cash and current investments.
-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include our expectation of
capital expenditure of about IDR60 trillion, and dividends and debt repayments
of about IDR9.30 trillion.
-- We anticipate that the company's liquidity sources will exceed its
needs even if EBITDA declines by 15%.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the likelihood of government
support to PLN will remain "extremely high" over the next couple of years. We
expect the timely payment of government subsidies and believe that the
government will maintain the PSO margin.
We may lower the rating on PLN if:
-- We perceive a lower likelihood of government support or a weakening in
existing support measures, such as persistent delays or shortfalls in subsidy
payments;
-- Government ownership in the company declines significantly and the
government restructures PLN's operations or privatizes the company; or
-- We lower the sovereign credit ratings on Indonesia by a notch or PLN's
stand-alone credit profile deteriorates by more than two notches. The
likelihood of these two scenarios is remote.
We believe the likelihood of an upgrade is limited over the next 12 months. We
may raise the rating if PLN's stand-alone credit profile improves by more than
two notches or we raise the sovereign local currency rating by more than a
notch.
