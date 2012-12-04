(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 04 -
Overview
-- We expect the Government of Georgia's economy to continue to perform
strongly and the government to remain committed to fiscal consolidation and
market-oriented policies.
-- A smooth and peaceful transition of power took place in Georgia for
the first time since post-Soviet independence when the Georgian Dream
coalition unexpectedly defeated the United National Movement on Oct. 13, 2012.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'BB-/B' ratings on Georgia.
-- The stable outlook balances our view of Georgia's external
vulnerabilities against its strong economic growth prospects and improving
political environment.
Rating Action
On Dec. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long-term
foreign- and local-currency ratings on the Government of Georgia at 'BB-'. At
the same time, we affirmed our short-term foreign- and local-currency ratings
at 'B'. The outlook is stable. The recovery rating is '4'. The transfer and
convertibility (T&C) assessment is 'BB'.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view that Georgia's economy will continue to
perform strongly and its new government remain committed to fiscal
consolidation and market-oriented policies. The ratings are constrained by
high external vulnerabilities, limited monetary flexibility, and low GDP per
capita. They are supported by strong economic growth prospects, fairly low
private and public debt, and stabilizing public finances. We view the recent
peaceful and democratic government transition following the October 2012
elections as a positive, underlining the strength of political institutions,
although we remain cautious about political stability domestically and also
regionally, with regard to Georgia's separatist regions and Russia.
The coming year will be a key test for the stability and predictability of
Georgia's policymaking. Georgia underwent its first leadership change within
the bounds of post-Rose Revolution institutions when the Georgian Dream
coalition won a surprise victory over President Mikheil Saakashvili's ruling
party, the United National Movement (UNM), in parliamentary elections. The
election results, and the fact that Saakashvili and his party quickly
conceded, bode well for dynamism and diversity in Georgian politics. The new
prime minister, Bidzina Ivanishvili, formed a government by the end of
October--replacing for the most part only ministers and deputy ministers--and
proposed a draft 2013 budget in early November. In our view, the degree of
institutionalization of democratic processes over the past eight years will
help anchor the transition.
That said, we expect the relationship between Prime Minister Ivanishvili,
until recently an unknown figure, and President Saakashvili to remain tense. A
set of constitutional amendments will become effective after Saakashvili's
second term as President expires in late 2013, reducing the power of the
executive in favor of the prime minister and parliament. Until these changes
are in effect, there remains residual uncertainty regarding future policy
direction, and tensions between the two main parties could remain.
We expect the new government's policies to remain broadly in line with the
UNM's, particularly with regard to market orientation, fiscal consolidation,
and expenditure- and growth-enhancing investment agendas. Ivanishvili seems to
favor more positive relations with Russia, but we think it is unlikely that
bilateral relations will improve significantly, or that the trade embargo
imposed by Russia will be lifted any time soon.
We expect Georgia's current account deficit to widen further in 2012 to 13% of
GDP, driven by a widening of the trade balance, pushed up in part by domestic
and foreign investment. In our view, the medium-term boost to current account
receipts from expected energy exports and increased activity in the
agricultural and tourism sectors is only likely to have a more significant
positive impact on Georgia's external balance sheet after 2015. While we
expect the country's net external liability position to continue to widen, we
anticipate that its external debt net of liquid assets will narrow to about
70% of current account receipts in 2012. We expect real GDP growth in 2012 to
reach 7%, after a similar expansion in 2011. Growth is broad-based, driven by
construction, manufacturing, financial intermediation, and tourism, and
financed in part by an ongoing rebound in credit to the private sector.
We expect the new government to stick with the fiscal consolidation program,
and for the deficit to narrow to 3% of GDP in 2013 from 3.5% in 2012, as the
fiscal rule mandates. The new government's draft budget indicates that social
protection, education, and agricultural outlays will be increased partly at
the expense of cuts to capital expenditure. The large share of capital
expenditure in the budget--27% of total expenditures in 2011--gives the
government some degree of fiscal flexibility. The government is expected to
continue with the slow drawdown of undisbursed funds from the support package
amounting to 35% of GDP that Georgia received from international donors after
its five-day war with Russia in 2008. The undisbursed portion amounts to 17%
of 2012 GDP.
The high level of dollarization, currently around 60% of deposits, remains a
major challenge for Georgia's monetary policy, although the level is falling.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances our view of Georgia's external vulnerabilities
against the strong economic growth prospects and improving political
environment.
We might consider raising the ratings if the political transition, including a
successful presidential succession, continues smoothly. Continued strong
economic performance driven by domestic and foreign direct investment, further
progress in consolidating public finances, and the stabilization of external
balance sheets could also support a ratings upgrade.
We might lower the ratings if the political environment deteriorated,
domestically or regionally, or if the external imbalances were to widen
significantly.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011
-- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May
18, 2009
-- Introduction Of Sovereign Recovery Ratings, June 14, 2007
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Georgia (Government of)
Sovereign Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment
Local Currency BB
Senior Unsecured BB-
Commercial Paper B
Recovery Rating 4