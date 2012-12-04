Dec 04 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Thomas Cook Group plc's
(TCG) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating to 'B-' from 'B'. The Outlook is Stable.
The downgrade reflects Thomas Cook plc's weaker trading performance and credit
metrics (adjusted net debt/ EBITDAR at about 6.1x at FYE September 2012) which
was higher than initially anticipated. Fitch considers that TCG currently has
the features of a 'B-' rated credit, namely its leverage, a limited margin of
safety and exposure to further deterioration in the business and therefore
relatively high execution risks in tackling its medium term refinancing risk.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that TCG's performance will
stabilise thanks to management initiatives to improve profitability (yield
management, rationalisation of its distribution and airline capacity), and
better free cash flow generation that should lead to lower leverage in FY13.
However, Fitch expects lease-adjusted net debt (including GBP700m for working
changes)/EBITDAR above the threshold of 5.5x for FY13.
KEY DRIVERS
Competitive, Low-Margin Industry:
Competition in the sector remains intense, notably from direct competitors,
low-cost airlines in Germany and the rapid development of online companies. TCG
is implementing efficiency measures (yield management, optimisation of its
airlines 'capacity and operational efficiencies) in order to turn around its UK
and French businesses. Fitch believes that benefits from these efficiency
measures should start materialising in FY13.
Fuel and FX Risks:
TCG's costs are exposed to currency fluctuations, through a strengthening of the
US dollar or euro against the pound, and to the jet fuel price. The group
manages this risk internally through hedging instruments. TCG has incurred
higher jet fuel costs (GBP110m) in FY12 than in FY11, due to higher jet fuel
prices. This has impacted the group's operating profit in FY12. Fitch expects a
more moderate negative impact on fuel costs in FY13 due to a slight increase in
jet fuel prices and reduced airline capacity.
Asset Disposals:
The group has divested businesses (obtaining total proceeds of GBP122.7m) and
carried out some sale and lease-back transactions on its aircraft (GBP189.4m) in
order to improve liquidity and stabilise its debt level in FY12. Fitch expects
moderate asset divestments in FY13 and therefore bulk of the future
de-leveraging will arise from profit enhancement measures.
Exceptional Costs:
The group's reported exceptional cost was GBP129.9m at FY12. Although lower than
in FY12, Fitch expects TCG to incur still significant exceptional costs in FY13
due to its transformation plan for the UK, Russia and North America. Management
has publicly guided towards a reduction in exceptional costs by about GBP50m
which Fitch considers to be reasonable.
Seasonality and Leverage:
Working-capital cash outflow increases in the September to December period due
to it being a traditionally quieter holiday season. For instance, the group's
adjusted net debt to EBITDAR leverage was 3.9x in September 2011 and increased
to about 5x at end-December 2011. Fitch expects TCG's credit metrics in 2013 to
improve due to lower costs (personnel, restructuring benefit from the UK, West
Europe and Russia), improved working capital management and lower exceptional
costs.
Bank Debt Maturity Extension and Liquidity:
On 5 May 2012 the group announced that it had agreed a new financing package
with its lenders that extends the maturity of its financing until 31 May 2015
and provides further stability for the business. Under the amended terms there
will be no fixed repayments and the company will now retain the proceeds of
certain disposals. As of September 2012, the group's liquidity headroom under
the banking facilities was GBP981m, compared to GBP821m as at September 2011.
The Recovery Rating of 'RR4':
Fitch's recovery ratings assigned to the bonds indicates expected recoveries in
the range of 31%-50%. These recovery expectations are driven by an estimated
post-restructuring EBITDA of EUR376m (similar to FYE11), which Fitch believes
should be sustainable, and a going concern Enterprise value/EBITDA multiple of
4x.
RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE:
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- An improvement of the group's operating margin towards 3%, a restoration of
the UK trading profitability and reduced leverage such as a lease-adjusted
EBITDAR / gross interest +rents above 2x and a lease-adjusted net debt / EBITDAR
below 4x or lease-adjusted net debt (including GBP700m for working capital
changes)/EBITDAR below 5x would be positive factors for the ratings.
- Additional factors are related to the group's ability to generate positive
free cash flow (after restructuring and exceptional costs), significant
reduction in gross debt and good visibility on the group's 2015 debt refinancing
plan.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- A further deterioration of TCG's group or UK operating profit margin and
higher leverage such as lease-adjusted net debt (including GBP700m for working
capital changes)/EBITDAR above 6x and liquidity headroom below GBP200m would
have a negative impact on the rating.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
TCG
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Outlook Stable
Senior Unsecured Debt: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Outlook Stable