(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 04 -
Overview
-- Increasing claims and higher costs related to France's reform of the
legal retirement age are dampening AG2R Prevoyance's efforts to improve its
underwriting performance.
-- Furthermore, increasing credit risk in AG2R's investment portfolio is
weighing on its financial profile.
-- We are consequently lowering our ratings on AG2R and its subsidiary
PRIMA to 'BBB+' from 'A-'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that AG2R's strong
competitive position should help gradually improve its underwriting
performance and that good capital adequacy will likely support AG2R's overall
credit profile over the next one to two years.
Rating Action
On Dec. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on French
protection institution AG2R Prevoyance and its subsidiary PRIMA to 'BBB+' from
'A-'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our opinion that increased claims on health and
disability business and high costs related to the change in legal retirement
age in France are hampering AG2R's efforts to improve its underwriting
performance. Higher claims have prevented AG2R from meeting its underwriting
earnings targets and will likely remain constraints on operating performance
over the next two years. However, we expect AG2R to benefit from what we view
as a strong and well-entrenched competitive position in its niches, allowing
it to gradually improve its operating performance over the next two years.
AG2R has sound positioning nationwide and in various economic sectors as a
leading group protection and health insurer. Together, AG2R and La Mondiale
form one of the leading life, accident, and health insurance group in France.
Consequently, our base-case scenario factors in our forecast that AG2R will
post a non-life combined (loss and expense) ratio in the 112%-115% range in
2012, improving to less than 112% in 2013. AG2R's non-life business comprises
health, accident, accidental death, disability, and worker's compensation. We
also expect the group's term-life business to boast a combined ratio of less
than 70% over the same period. The expense ratio should continue to average
20%. These figures should translate into operating earnings of EUR25 million to
EUR40 million yearly, all other factors remaining equal.
Increasing risks related to the investment portfolio are also weighing on
AG2R's financial profile. We still consider the average credit quality of
AG2R's investment portfolio to be strong, but at the lower end of the range
according to our criteria. Credit risk increased during 2011 and 2012,
dampening the quality of AG2R investments. The proportion of equities in the
portfolio remains below the French market average, but still adds to earnings
volatility.
A more subdued earnings outlook also constrains the company's financial
flexibility, which in our view is the main cause of AG2R's funding future
needs.
We view risk-adjusted capital adequacy as good. Despite a significant
proportion of soft forms of capital, like the present value of future profits,
we consider that AG2R's level of capital compares well with that of peers in
the French market. A conservative quota-share reinsurance program relieves
AG2R from a substantial portion of its capital requirements. We also view
reserving as prudent.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that AG2R's strong competitive
position should help gradually improve its underwriting performance. It also
factors in our belief that good capital adequacy will likely support the
group's overall credit profile over the next one to two years.
We could lower the ratings if, over that period, AG2R's operating performance
did not meet our underlying base-case assumptions. We could also lower the
rating if capital adequacy weakened as a result of deteriorating investments,
exceptional losses, or unfunded growth, or if AG2R's business profile were to
weaken.
We could raise the ratings if the group's operating performance materially and
sustainably exceeded our base-case forecasts, with equally prudent reserving,
and if capital adequacy improved to levels more supportive of the ratings.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
AG2R Prevoyance
PRIMA
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/-- A-/Negative/--
Financial Strength Rating BBB+/Stable/-- A-/Negative/--