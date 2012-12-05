(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05 - A Fitch Ratings survey of 43 foreign-owned banks in central and eastern Europe (CEE) indicates that their parent funding has decreased moderately since the onset of the global financial crisis. In Fitch's view, limited attractive lending opportunities in CEE and sluggish credit demand, rather than funding constraints, have been the main drivers of subdued credit growth in the region. On balance, the agency believes foreign ownership has been, and remains, positive for financial and macroeconomic stability in CEE.

Survey results indicate that between end-2008 and end-H112 group funding of the 43 banks decreased by 20% to EUR62bn from EUR78bn. Although the proportion of repaid parent funding is significant in absolute terms, it represented a moderate 4% of the banks' total liabilities. The most significant reductions in parent funding were in Bulgaria (47%, equal to 13% of banks' liabilities) and Hungary (38%, or 12% of liabilities). In Bulgaria, this mainly reflected strong 30% deposit growth over the period, which enabled the sector to report moderately positive loan growth notwithstanding the contraction of parent facilities. In Hungary, the reduction in group funding likely reflected both greater parent bank concerns about sector prospects and subsidiaries' lower external funding needs after early foreign-currency mortgage repayments. Hungary, unlike other markets in the region, has seen a marked contraction of overall lending.

Most foreign banks with a large CEE presence have remained committed to the region, and have recapitalised subsidiaries where needed. However, greater competition for domestic deposits as parent institutions have refined their funding strategies, as well as higher pricing of intragroup facilities, have contributed to margin pressure at CEE banks.

Fitch's survey shows that only two banking groups were consistently reducing exposures across all countries in the sample. Other groups were reallocating funding by reducing exposures in some countries, but increasing elsewhere. In the case of one group, such an approach resulted in increased overall subsidiary funding during the period.

The survey covered the largest foreign-owned banks in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia. The surveyed banks had combined assets of EUR454bn at end-2011, equal to 58% of total banking assets in the seven countries. The full report 'Parent Funding of CEE Banks' is available at www.fitchratings.com.

