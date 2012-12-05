(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05 - A much faster rise in loans compared with domestic savings rates is creating a liquidity and funding risk for the Turkish banking system, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today in the report "Loan Growth And Low Domestic Savings Are Stretching Turkish Banks' Funding Profiles."

While deposits expanded by 43.4% between year-end 2009 and September 2012, loans grew by a far higher 92.5%, the report says. "Turkish banks are bridging this funding gap with borrowings from abroad and by recycling maturing government debt securities," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Magar Kouyoumdjian. "But this has increased liquidity risks arising from increasing maturity mismatches between short-term borrowings and longer term lending. It also increases the potential for contagion risk, in our view, such as from a potential liquidity crunch in the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union), where Turkey sources a large slice of its foreign funding."

The report says the Turkish authorities took effective measures in 2011 to curb fast loan growth. These included increased reserve requirements and the implementation of Basel II banking regulations, which among other things increased risk weights against long-term consumer loans. We forecast this will have slowed the pace of loan growth to about 17% in 2012, which corresponds to about 10% real growth when adjusted for forecast inflation, after 30% and 34% nominal growth in 2011 and 2010, respectively.

"In the long run, though, we believe the appetite for loan growth will stay strong, and that increased pressure on funding and liquidity could resume," said Mr. Kouyoumdjian. "This is despite the fact that banks are increasingly aiming to develop longer term sources of funding through wholesale sources as a temporary solution to bridge their funding needs, at least as long as the present disparity between savings and investment persists."

We believe that Turkish banks' balance-sheet liquidity is still adequate because the system started its growth phase from an underleveraged lending position. It has nevertheless eroded somewhat as banks have used it to partially fund loan growth. We believe government securities and other liquid assets, although reducing, still form an adequate portion of total assets. However, they can't continue financing fast loan growth in the future because the loan-to-deposit ratio has already reached 100% and further recycling would push this ratio into uncomfortable territory, in our view. Furthermore, from a capitalization perspective, lower risk-weight assets are being recycled to loans that demand much higher capital charges.