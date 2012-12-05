BRIEF-China Sports Industry's shares to resume trade on June 5
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
Dec 05 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Gala Coral Group Ltd. ---------------------------------- 05-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Coin-operated
amusement
devices
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Jul-2010 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
June 4 Mosul Bank For Development And Investment :