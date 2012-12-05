Dec 05 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Woking Borough Council --------------------------------- 05-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A+/Negative/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Dec-2012 A+/-- A+/--
22-Dec-2010 AA-/-- AA-/--
===============================================================================