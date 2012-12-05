Dec 05 -

Overview

-- In our view, Woking Borough Council's (Woking's) high deficits after capital expenditure, including the Wolsey Place shopping center extension, add to its already-high debt burden and contingent liabilities.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings on Woking to 'A+' from 'AA-'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view of a one-in-three likelihood that we could lower the ratings further if Woking's deficits after capital accounts, debt burden, and risk appetite were to rise beyond what we currently expect.

Rating Action

On Dec. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings on Woking Borough Council (Woking) to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The outlook is negative.

Rationale

The downgrade reflects our opinion that Woking's rising debt burden and contingent liabilities, including the Wolsey Place shopping center extension, pressure Woking's already weak performance (particularly relating to its high deficits after capital accounts) and very high tax-supported debt.

Due to its high proportion of own-source revenues, such as those from commercial rentals, Woking depends less on central government transfers than most U.K. local authorities. As a result, Woking has been able to post strong operating surpluses and maintain service levels while many other local authorities have had to reduce services following the reduction in grants from the central government. The council has demonstrated its revenue-raising capacity by managing a commercial rental business (the Wolsey Place shopping center) and we recognize that risk-mitigating measures have protected the related revenue stream to date. However, we consider Woking's revenue profile to have become more vulnerable to volatility due to its high dependence on operations that lie outside the core activities and services usually undertaken by a local authority.

We expect Woking's tax-supported debt burden to rise over the rating horizon to 373% of consolidated operating revenues in 2015 following, in particular, the council's decision to invest in the extension of Wolsey Place. The capital accounts averaged an estimated -42.6% of total adjusted revenues during 2011-2015. This figure includes the GBP98 million in additional debt the council incurred in March 2012 following the U.K. government's Housing Revenue Account (HRA) reform. In return, the reform allows Woking to keep the surplus generated on the HRA account (about GBP2 million in 2013 and expected to rise thereafter).

In the longer term, we anticipate the council may take on more debt. This would align with its strategy to borrow to support business development, employment creation, and to stimulate activity in the local economy.

Woking's ability to borrow cheaply from the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB), and on-lend to its subsidiaries as loans or capital investments, forms part of its investment strategy. While some investments (such as the provision of rental space at Wolsey Place) have to date produced healthy revenues, other capital-intensive projects such as the construction and operation of energy plants have previously exposed the council to construction and operational risks. With some subsidiaries not currently profitable and/or in a net liability position, the council remains exposed to the risk of needing to borrow more to support subsidiary operations.

The ratings remain supported by the U.K.'s very strong institutional framework, which we assess as "predictable and supportive" under our criteria. Woking's credit quality also reflects the region's high wealth and income levels, its economic diversity, and favorable economic profile and growth prospects.

Liquidity

Under our criteria, we view Woking's liquidity position as neutral for the rating, particularly given its "exceptional" access to external liquidity via the PWLB.

Estimated free cash and liquid assets (after Standard & Poor's deductions) average 14% of annual debt service. Like other U.K. local authorities, Woking's policy is to minimize cash deposits for cost efficiency reasons.

Woking can readily borrow from the PWLB, as long as it adheres to the Prudential Borrowing Code, under self-assessed debt limits. The council raised its debt limit for fiscal year 2012 to GBP396 million, from GBP287 million, to absorb the GBP98.5 million additional debt stemming from the HRA reform.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view of a one-in-three likelihood that we could lower the ratings again if Woking's deficit after capital accounts and debt burden weakened beyond what we currently forecast in our base-case scenario, reflecting an increased risk appetite or greater exposure to volatile commercial revenues.

Improved balances after capital accounts would be an important component of such an improvement. We could also lower the ratings if Woking's exposure to nontraditional business ventures were to result in diminished or if volatile operating revenues were to weaken its strong budget flexibility, or if its access to funding from the PWLB were weakened.

On the other hand, the ratings could stabilize at the current levels if there is a sharper-than-expected improvement in its budgetary performance and debt measures, led by positive balances after capital accounts and a declining debt burden.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Industry Report Card: Sector Reforms Are Unlikely To Damage U.K. Local And Regional Governments' Strong Creditworthiness In The Short Term, March 23, 2012

-- Methodology For Rating International Local and Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010

-- Public Finance System Overview: U.K. Local and Regional Governments, April 5, 2011

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Woking Borough Council

Issuer Credit Rating A+/Negative/-- AA-/Stable/--