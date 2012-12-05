(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05 - Fitch Ratings has published a new criteria report entitled "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated And Hybrid Securities". The new criteria report replaces the "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities" (15 December 2011) and "Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis" (9 July 2012) criteria reports, which have been withdrawn. The new criteria report addresses i) how Fitch assesses bank subordinated and hybrid securities for 'equity credit' for the purposes of calculating the Fitch Eligible Capital ratio and ii) how Fitch assigns credit ratings to such securities.

There have not been any substantive changes to the equity credit aspect of the criteria other than some clarifications of scope in respect of non-bank financial institutions. No rating changes are expected to issuers' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) or Viability Ratings (VR) as a result of the publication of this criteria report.

Fitch has made a small number of amendments to its rating approach for subordinated and hybrid securities. Any rating changes (positive and negative) that arise as a result of these amendments are likely to be limited in number and magnitude and be carried out over the next two months. The main changes are as follows:

More explicit flexibility in loss severity notching for subordinated debt, with 'base case' notching of one notch, but giving the possibility of two notches. As the bank resolution and capital agenda continues to evolve, the range of potential loss severity outcomes for subordinated securities in a resolution scenario means Fitch believes it is reasonable and appropriate to maintain a degree of flexibility in the notching assigned for loss severity notching for such instruments. This rating approach is now applied consistently throughout the rating scale, including where Recovery Ratings are assigned.

For contingent capital, more flexibility in notching for incremental non-performance risk relative to the anchor rating (usually a bank's VR) to capture situations where incremental non-performance risk is considered 'minimal', as well as the existing 'moderate' or 'high' options. Fitch believes that some triggers might be set so low as to be virtually indistinguishable from the point at which it is likely to have failed or become 'non-viable'.

Other amendments are generally editorial or have been made to add perspective or clarity.

The key aspects of the criteria are as follows:

EQUITY CREDIT

Fitch believes common equity to be the most effective form of capital, meaning Fitch Core Capital remains Fitch's primary measure of bank capital. To the extent that good quality hybrid capital receives 'equity credit' because it can help absorb losses well before a bank becomes non-viable, this is reflected in an ancillary measure of capital, Fitch Eligible Capital.

Full (100%) equity credit is assigned to: (i) short-dated, subordinated mandatory convertibles with full coupon flexibility; and (ii) permanent, subordinated securities with full coupon flexibility and the ability to be written off/converted into common equity well before "non-viability".

Partial (50%) equity credit is assigned to: (i) subordinated perpetual instruments with full coupon flexibility; (ii) subordinated instruments with at least five years until maturity that can be written off or converted into common equity well before a bank becomes non-viable; and (iii) certain other mandatory convertible securities.

RATING SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES

Coupon omission or deferral, enforced or contingent write-down or conversion to a more junior instrument and actions that are considered distressed debt exchanges (DDEs) are all considered to be "non-performance" from a ratings perspective, regardless of contractual treatment. Fitch rates on a "first dollar of loss" principle.

Subordinated and hybrid securities are typically "notched" down from an anchor rating, usually an issuer's VR because Fitch believes in most cases sovereign support cannot be relied upon to extend to a bank's junior debt. The number of notches reflects an assessment of relative loss severity (up to two notches) and an assessment of incremental non-performance risk relative to that captured by the anchor rating (usually up to three notches). These two components are additive.

Where loss absorption kicks in only when the issuer has failed or is "non-viable", securities will be generally be rated one notch below the anchor rating, with two notches possible under certain circumstances.

Where loss absorption kicks in before the issuer is "non-viable", securities will typically be rated two to five notches below an issuer's VR, with the widest notching assigned to deeply subordinated instruments with high incremental non-performance risk relative to the risk captured by the bank's VR.

As with previous versions of these criteria, Fitch notes that the bank regulatory capital and resolution sphere is evolving, meaning these criteria could be subject to more frequent amendment than other criteria.