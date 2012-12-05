(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Credit Management and Investor Solutions B.V.'s (CMIS or the company, specifically Adaxio, the servicing entity) Dutch Residential Mortgage Special Servicer rating to 'RSS2-', and Dutch residential mortgage master servicer rating to 'RMS2-' from 'RSS3+' and 'RMS3+' respectively.

The upgrade of the special servicer rating reflects CMIS's experience in special servicing in the Netherlands. CMIS faces the difficult current market environment in the Netherlands with innovative servicing strategies such as portfolio segmentation and the introduction of a real estate management team that Fitch considers to be market leading among its rated peers. This can be demonstrated by steady arrears performance across the entire risk spectrum of non-conforming Dutch mortgage (from BKR marked loans, to stated income loans), standard Dutch high LTV loans and NHG loans, the latter representing between 25 to 30% of all loans being serviced.

With the help of a "Big Four" consultancy firm, CMIS has embedded a robust corporate governance framework comprising a formalized decision making process, a strengthened compliance function, a risk based internal audit approach and risk management function fully integrated in the business. This is further supported by the hiring of an experienced risk management professional with 25 years of experience across financial services, as part of the senior management team.

Fitch's initial concerns in regards to the departure of the experienced Chief Operating Officer (COO) since Fitch's previous review has been mitigated by the the Chairman and Managing Director (C&MD) assuming the responsibilities of COO, and the immediate addition of the three servicing team leads to the Management Team. CMIS' C&MD has extensive servicing experience with Italian servicer Italfondiario S.p.A., rated 'RSS1-' and 'CSS1-' by Fitch, and a proven track record of change management across multiple industries. Fitch does recognise that the heavy reliance on one individual bears an operational risk, however this is mitigated by a strong and experienced management team including a newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer with over 15 years of experience in developing, building and managing the second largest servicing platform in the Netherlands.

The upgrades are further supported by continuous investments in CMIS's servicing platform included a continually improving data warehouse, new treasury system and a new Microsoft (or Modular) based ERP software providing state of the art technology and scope for enhanced reporting capabilities. CMIS conducted a complete review of all business continuity and disaster recovery documentation and arrangements. As a result, Fitch considers CMIS's business continuity and disaster recovery planning to be robust.

The upgrade of the master servicer rating reflects CMIS's solid master servicing function demonstrated by constant primary servicer oversight of two largest Dutch primary servicing platforms monitored through service level agreements. The Master Servicing function benefits from synergies with the Special Servicing function sharing the same platform and the improvements made to it.

Fitch used its global and Dutch servicer rating criteria to analyse the servicer's operations and financial condition, including a comparison against similar Dutch servicers as part of the review process. The analysis is based on information provided to Fitch by CMIS and other Dutch servicers.

As of 30 June 2012, CMIS's customer and special servicing portfolio totalled EUR6.0bn and comprised 34,319 loans, a decrease of 6% and 5% by value and number of loans respectively from end-June 2011. RMBS represents 94% of the total by value. CMIS acts as a master servicer on 16 RMBS transactions in the Netherlands totalling EUR5.8bn, as well as four German originated RMBS transactions, two client pools, and a back-up (master) servicing arrangement for a subprime RMBS transaction.