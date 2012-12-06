(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it had assigned its 'BBB-'
long-term ratings to Ausdrill Finance Pty Ltd. and Ausdrill International Pty Ltd.'s A$300
million secured syndicated bank loan maturing on Oct. 5, 2015. These entities are the financing
arms of Australian mining services provider Ausdrill Ltd. (BB/Stable/--). At the same
time, we have assigned a recovery rating of '1' to the bank loan. This indicates our
expectations for very high recovery (90%-100%) should a default event occur.
The bank loan is guaranteed by Ausdrill Ltd. and will rank at least pari passu with all
other senior secured debt of the company. On Oct. 23, 2012, we assigned a 'BB' issue rating and
recovery rating of '3' to Ausdrill's US$300 million senior unsecured and subordinated notes.
These notes are also guaranteed by Ausdrill Ltd. and rank at least pari passu with all other
unsecured debt.
