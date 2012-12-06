(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 06 -
-- On Nov. 30, 2012, Spain-based Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (Popular)
announced an offer to repurchase, among other notes, some of its outstanding
preferred securities and subordinated debt placed with wholesale investors.
-- We consider the offer a "distressed exchange" under our criteria.
-- We are therefore lowering our issue ratings on some of Popular's
preferred stock to 'C' from 'CCC' and on some of the nondeferrable
subordinated debt to 'D' from 'B-'.The rating action has no impact on our
counterparty credit ratings on Popular or other issue ratings.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its issue ratings on some
of the preferred stock issued by Spain-based Banco Popular Espanol S.A. (Popular;
BB/Negative/B), to 'C' from 'CCC' and on some of the issue ratings on Popular's nondeferrable
subordinated debt to 'D' from 'B-'.
This follows Popular's announcement on Nov. 30, 2012, that it had offered to
repurchase, among other securities, some of its outstanding preferred stock
and nondeferrable subordinated debt placed with wholesale investors with a
nominal value outstanding of EUR702 million.
The offer constitutes a "distressed exchange" under our criteria. This is
because we believe that investors will receive less value than the promise of
the original securities, as the offer implies the repurchase below a par
value. Additionally, we think the offer is not purely opportunistic.
While Popular is not included in the group of entities receiving government
support, we take into account that the offer is one of the initiatives
launched by the bank to improve its solvency to cover the capital shortfall
identified in the stress test exercise recently undertaken by Oliver Wyman. In
this context, we note that under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding
signed by Spanish authorities, the outstanding preferred shares and
subordinated debt of banks receiving government support might be subject to
some form of loss absorption. The rating action also takes into consideration
that the long-term rating on Popular is in the speculative-grade category. We
believe these factors heighten investors' perception that payments on some of
those instruments are increasingly uncertain.
We lowered our ratings on the two types of instruments to different levels,
reflecting the different features that we understand are incorporated in the
hybrid capital instruments compared with the nondeferrable subordinated
instruments. As explained in our criteria, an exchange offer on an equity
hybrid instrument may reflect the possibility that, absent the exchange offer
taking place, the issuer might exercise the coupon deferral option, in
accordance with the terms of the instrument. In such instances, the rating on
the hybrid would go to 'C', rather than to 'D' in the case of nondeferrable
debt.
These rating actions do not affect our counterparty credit ratings on Popular
or any other issue ratings (for further details, see paragraph 15 of our
criteria article "Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use
Of 'D' And 'SD' Ratings," published Dec. 23, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal).
On completion of the tender offer, we will review our ratings on any
untendered preferred stock and nondeferrable subordinated debt.
