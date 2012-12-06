(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Australia Bank Limited's (NAB, 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') residential mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook.

The rating is based on NAB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high) and an asset percentage (AP) of 87.0%, which is equivalent to Fitch's breakeven AP for a 'AAA' rating.

In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if the IDR is downgraded by three or more notches; the D-Cap falls by more than two categories; or the programme's AP rises above 87.0%.

The driver of the D-Cap is the moderate high risk assessment for liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is principally driven by programme documentation which provides, in certain circumstances, for a 12-month period prior to a scheduled covered bond maturity for cover pool asset sales. This provision is equivalent to Fitch's assessment of the time required to sell cover pool assets in Australia at 12 months. The D-Cap of 3, when combined with the institution's IDR and potential recovery uplift, continues to support a 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds.

As of 2 November 2012, the cover pool consisted of 36,393 loans secured by first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties with a total outstanding balance of AUD9.67bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of 63.5%, and a weighted average seasoning of 33.2 months. Floating-rate loans comprise 93% of the cover pool.

In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 8.4%, and a weighted average recovery rate of 58.2%. The cover pool is geographically distributed across Australia's states, with the largest concentrations being in New South Wales (37.8%) and Victoria (32.3%). The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on its Australian residential mortgage criteria.

The outstanding covered bonds, totalling AUD6.26bn, are guaranteed by Perpetual Corporate Trust as trustee of the NAB Covered Bond Trust.

The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.