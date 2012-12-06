Dec 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating to Heathrow Finance plc's proposed GBP250m-GBP325m high yield bond and, at the same time, it has affirmed Heathrow Funding Limited's bonds issued under its debt issuance programme and Heathrow Finance plc's existing high-yield bond, as follows:

Heathrow Funding Limited Class A bonds: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable

Heathrow Funding Limited Class B bonds: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable

GBP325m Heathrow Finance plc high-yield bond maturing 2017: affirmed at 'BB+', Outlook Stable

GBP250m-GBP325m Heathrow Finance plc high-yield bond maturing 2019-2022: assigned 'BB+(EXP)', Outlook Stable

There have been no material changes to the credit profile of Heathrow (SP) Limited, Heathrow Funding or Heathrow Finance since last reviewed in August 2012. For a full analysis see 'Fitch Affirms BAA Funding's Bonds & BAA (SH's) High-Yield Bond; Outlook Stable' published 3 August 2012 and 'BAA (SH) plc and BAA Funding Limited' published 27 August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.

On 15 October 2012 BAA (SP) Limited, BAA Funding Limited and BAA (SH) plc changed their names to Heathrow (SP) Limited, Heathrow Funding Limited and Heathrow Finance plc.