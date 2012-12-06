Dec 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating to Heathrow Finance plc's proposed
GBP250m-GBP325m high yield bond and, at the same time, it has affirmed Heathrow Funding
Limited's bonds issued under its debt issuance programme and Heathrow Finance plc's
existing high-yield bond, as follows:
Heathrow Funding Limited Class A bonds: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Heathrow Funding Limited Class B bonds: affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Stable
GBP325m Heathrow Finance plc high-yield bond maturing 2017: affirmed at 'BB+', Outlook
Stable
GBP250m-GBP325m Heathrow Finance plc high-yield bond maturing 2019-2022: assigned
'BB+(EXP)', Outlook Stable
There have been no material changes to the credit profile of Heathrow (SP) Limited, Heathrow
Funding or Heathrow Finance since last reviewed in August 2012. For a full analysis see 'Fitch
Affirms BAA Funding's Bonds & BAA (SH's) High-Yield Bond; Outlook Stable' published 3 August
2012 and 'BAA (SH) plc and BAA Funding Limited' published 27 August 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com.
On 15 October 2012 BAA (SP) Limited, BAA Funding Limited and BAA (SH) plc changed their
names to Heathrow (SP) Limited, Heathrow Funding Limited and Heathrow Finance plc.