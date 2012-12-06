(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Aljba Alliance -------------------------------- 06-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/B Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Jun-2011 B/B B/B
14-Dec-2007 B-/C B-/C
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/B
SACP b
Anchor bb
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Weak (-2)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Strong (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Strong capitalization as measured by our risk-adjusted capital ratio.
-- Robust liquidity.
-- Asset quality better than the sector average.
-- Stable and experienced management team.
Weaknesses:
-- Inherent vulnerability as a small financial institution operating in a
risky environment.
-- High single-name loan and deposit concentrations.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation
that Russian bank Aljba Alliance will continue to conservatively manage its
capital and liquidity position. The outlook also takes into account our view
that Aljba's asset quality will likely not deteriorate significantly despite
the rapid growth of its lending portfolio in 2012.
A positive rating action would follow a longer record of successful
implementation of Aljba's new strategy of developing lending business and
reducing proprietary trading and brokerage activities. We expect that this
strategy will generate increased profitability and not jeopardize the bank's
asset quality. Further reductions in single-name concentrations in loans and
deposits, growth in the franchise, and the maintenance of good asset quality
would be positive for our assessment of the bank's risk position in the next
few years.
We could lower the ratings if Aljba's strong capital position were to weaken
due to rapid loan growth depleting capitalization, resulting in our forecast
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments for diversification
reducing to below 10%, or if its liquidity position and funding profile were
to deteriorate significantly, both of which are not our base-case scenarios.
