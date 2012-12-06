Dec 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BBB-' issue rating to proposed loan participation notes to be issued by special-purpose vehicle (SPV) Novatek Finance Ltd.

The proceeds will be used to fund a loan to Russia-based OAO NOVATEK (BBB-/Stable/--). We understand that OAO NOVATEK will use the proceeds to partly finance its acquisition of ZAO Nortgas.

The rating on the notes is based on the pass-through of the economic benefit of the loan facility to the noteholders. Novatek Finance is an orphan SPV whose activity is, we understand, limited only to issuing notes and lending the proceeds to OAO NOVATEK. These features offset the fact that the noteholders will not have a direct claim on the cash flows or assets of OAO NOVATEK or its subsidiaries.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012

-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- Revised Methodology For Oil And Natural Gas Price Assumptions, Nov. 16, 2011

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Assumptions: Revised Oil Price Assumptions For 2011, 2012, And 2013, July 22, 2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008