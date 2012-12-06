(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06 - In a report published today, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services discusses its view of how the weak economic outlook across Europe, historically low interest rates, and heightened sovereign-related risks will affect ratings in the European insurance sector (see "Risks Accumulate For European Insurers As The Economic Outlook Weakens And Solvency II Uncertainties Persist"). We anticipate that the accumulation of risks will likely weigh on insurance ratings in Europe, as demonstrated by the current negative bias in our rating outlooks. At the same time, the sector is facing the prospect of a further delay in the implementation for the EU's Solvency II Directive on the regulation of insurance and reinsurance companies, as European policymakers fail to reach a consensus on key outstanding issues.