(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 06 - In a report published today, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services discusses its view
of how the weak economic outlook across Europe, historically low interest rates, and heightened
sovereign-related risks will affect ratings in the European insurance sector (see "Risks
Accumulate For European Insurers As The Economic Outlook Weakens And Solvency II Uncertainties
Persist"). We anticipate that the accumulation of risks will likely weigh on insurance ratings
in Europe, as demonstrated by the current negative bias in our rating outlooks. At the same
time, the sector is facing the prospect of a further delay in the implementation for the EU's
Solvency II Directive on the regulation of insurance and reinsurance companies, as European
policymakers fail to reach a consensus on key outstanding issues.