Dec 06 -
Summary analysis -- PT Telekomunikasi Selular --------------------- 06-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Mar-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
12-Dec-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
The rating on Indonesia-based wireless operator PT Telekomunikasi Selular
(Telkomsel) reflects the company's favorable market position, strong cash
flows, and low debt. The country and macroeconomic risk of Indonesia
(BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2) and the high competition in the domestic
wireless market temper these strengths. Our 'BBB-' transfer and convertibility
(T&C) assessment for Indonesia also constrains the rating.
Telkomsel's business risk profile is "satisfactory." The company has competitive advantages
over its local peers because of: (1) its large network, covering more than 95% of Indonesia's
population; (2) its service quality and brand reputation; and (3) its strong balance sheet,
which enables it to expand using internal funds. Telkomsel's market share has increased to about
45% as of Sept. 30, 2012, with the subscriber base increasing by 16.6% year over year to 121.5
million.