CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Mar-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

12-Dec-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The rating on Indonesia-based wireless operator PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel) reflects the company's favorable market position, strong cash flows, and low debt. The country and macroeconomic risk of Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2) and the high competition in the domestic wireless market temper these strengths. Our 'BBB-' transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for Indonesia also constrains the rating.

Telkomsel's business risk profile is "satisfactory." The company has competitive advantages over its local peers because of: (1) its large network, covering more than 95% of Indonesia's population; (2) its service quality and brand reputation; and (3) its strong balance sheet, which enables it to expand using internal funds. Telkomsel's market share has increased to about 45% as of Sept. 30, 2012, with the subscriber base increasing by 16.6% year over year to 121.5 million.