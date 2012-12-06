(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06 -

Summary analysis -- Banque de Tunisie et des Emirats -------------- 06-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: Tunisia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Jun-2012 B+/B B+/B

29-May-2012 BB-/B BB-/B

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B+/Stable/B

SACP b+

Anchor bb-

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Strong (+1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Moderate (-1)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Comparatively good asset quality.

-- Adequate capitalization, underpinned by resilient pre-provisioning earnings.

-- Consistent strategy and stable management team.

Weaknesses:

-- Exposure to tourism in the context of slower economic growth.

-- Funding predominantly skewed toward wholesale markets, underpinned by the high cost of funds.

-- Modest franchise in a fragmented market.

-- High economic and operating risks in Tunisia.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Tunisia-based Banque de Tunisie et des Emirats (BTE) is stable, reflecting our view that the bank's business and financial profiles will remain relatively unchanged over the next 12 months. In particular, we believe that the bank's Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments will remain at about 8% in the next 12-18 months. A one-notch revision of the sovereign credit ratings on Tunisia, up or down, would have no direct impact on the bank's SACP or ratings.

We could raise the ratings on BTE if we see a significant increase in capitalization or a material improvement in the bank's funding profile. We do not envisage either of these scenarios under our base case.

We could lower the ratings if the bank's asset quality were to deteriorate significantly, owing to a more prolonged recession than we currently expect. We could also lower the ratings if we see a sharp deterioration of the bank's liquidity or an increase in funding concentration.

