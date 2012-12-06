(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06 -

Summary analysis -- Belgacom S.A. --------------------------------- 06-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Belgium

Primary SIC: Telephone

communications,

exc. radio

Mult. CUSIP6: 077701

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Dec-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

30-Jun-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Rationale

The ratings on Belgium-based telecommunications operator Belgacom S.A. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "strong" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.

The ratings on Belgacom are supported by its position as the leading integrated provider of telecommunications services in Belgium, its full ownership of the country's market-leading mobile operator Proximus, the steady growth of its data and bundled products, and its solid free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation. Belgacom's credit quality also benefits from its prudent financial policy, illustrated by its leverage, which we view as moderate at 1.3x at the end of September 2012.

In our opinion, the ratings are constrained by continuing adverse regulatory measures that hamper Belgacom's mobile telecom operations, and heightened competition. The structural decline of more profitable traditional fixed-line voice revenues, owing to evolving technologies, further impairs the ratings.