(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 06 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Suedzucker AG ------------------------------------------ 06-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Positive/A-2 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Candy & other
confectionery
products
Mult. CUSIP6: 864680
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Jun-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
30-Sep-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
22-Oct-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Suedzucker AG
Rating Rating Date
EURO CP prog auth amt EUR600 mil A-2 30-Sep-2010