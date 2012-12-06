(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 06 -
Overview
-- We believe that Albania's growth performance will improve and that the
government will maintain its commitment to fiscal consolidation, resulting in
a gradual decline in general government debt.
-- We are therefore affirming our long- and short-term foreign and local
currency sovereign credit ratings on Albania at 'B+/B'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Albania will operate sound
fiscal and economic policies, anchored by efforts toward EU integration.
Rating Action
On Dec. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and
short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic
of Albania at 'B+/B'. The outlook is stable. Our transfer and convertibility
(T&C) assessment for Albania is 'BB-' and the recovery rating is 4.
Rationale
The ratings on Albania reflect the sovereign's low per capita GDP as well as
its persistently high government debt compared with peers. The ratings are
constrained by our view of the country's relatively weak political and
institutional environment, which we believe has contributed to delaying the
reforms that could otherwise help its EU accession. The ratings are supported
by our view of the economy's long-term growth potential, a legal framework
that explicitly prioritizes debt-service payments, and prospects for further
EU integration.
After posting an average real GDP growth rate of 3.4% during 2009-2011, the
economy has slowed significantly in 2012, mainly on weak domestic demand.
Demand has been hampered by low consumption and credit growth, as well as the
challenging economic environments in Italy and Greece. As a result, we expect
the economy to grow by about 0.6% in 2012 and 1.8% in 2013, before
accelerating thereafter.
Despite the 2012 slowdown, we believe that the economy's long-term growth
potential persists and will likely be strengthened by ongoing foreign direct
investment (FDI). FDI inflows have remained relatively stable. Moreover, they
have mitigated external vulnerabilities and have financed about three-quarters
of the current account deficit, which we expect to stay around 11.5% of GDP
over the medium term.
We believe that a more-cohesive policy agenda has emerged after the Socialist
Party returned to parliament in late 2011, particularly regarding the EU
integration process. The European Commission recognized this in its October
2012 recommendation for Albania to become an EU candidate country, conditional
on implementing judicial reforms and fighting organized crime and corruption.
We believe that such measures, including improved administrative efficiency
and the elimination of red tape for businesses, would support Albania's entry
to the EU while also improving the business environment and increasing the
country's growth potential.
In our view, Albania's public finances remain a key credit weakness. The ratio
of general government interest payments to general government revenues is
high--at about 13.3% estimated for 2012-2014--as is the net general government
debt, which we expect to reach 57.5% of GDP in 2013. We view the relatively
short average maturity of outstanding government debt as a credit weakness, as
is the relatively large share of outstanding debt held by the domestic banking
sector.
We expect the general government deficit will be slightly above 3% of GDP over
2012-2014, although, in light of the 2013 general elections, the risk of
spending slippages cannot be ignored. Indeed, we believe that the current
slowdown in growth and pressures related to social security outlays, along
with the government's already-relatively-low revenue intake and the upcoming
general elections, will test its commitment to budgetary consolidation. In
this context, we are unclear as to whether the proceeds from the ongoing
privatization of state assets will used for government debt reduction or will
instead fuel current government spending.
In our view, general government revenues remain low in the context of the
ongoing economic slowdown, but also a relatively high debt ratio. We believe
that more-rigorous consolidation--including sustained budgetary efforts on the
revenue side and clearer, tighter fiscal rules and structural measures--would
prevent the fiscal imbalances that could hamper Albania's economic
development. Such measures would include an overhaul of the social security
system as well as reducing Albania's large informal economy, leading to a
significant improvement in tax collection.
We project that the financial sector will remain in a small net external
creditor position over the medium term. The banking system is largely funded
by domestic deposits; we estimate loans to deposits at about 58% currently,
and capital adequacy at about 16%. The system has a high percentage of loans
and deposits denominated in foreign currency, which in our view reduces
monetary flexibility.
We also believe foreign banking groups in Albania will remain cautious in
their lending activities, especially given the already-high level of
nonperforming loans (about 24% of total loans), which could constrain economic
growth. While the subsidiaries of Greek parent banks in Albania appear to be
currently well-capitalized, the ongoing uncertainties in relation to the Greek
economic and financial crisis continue to present a challenging environment
for the Albanian government and monetary authorities in which to maintain
financial stability.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Albania will operate sound fiscal
and economic policies, anchored by efforts toward EU integration.
We could lower the ratings if the country's policymakers, contrary to our
current expectations, abandon the EU as a policy anchor for its institutional
structural reforms; if the fiscal position strays significantly from
government targets, especially in light of the elections in 2013; if net
general government debt increases above 60% of GDP; or if there is an external
shock arising from ongoing eurozone uncertainties.
We could consider an upgrade if the government successfully addresses
institutional challenges regarding EU membership, while consolidating its
budgetary position and reducing its debt-to-GDP ratio, and if external
conditions for the financial system ease. Political and institutional
developments will also influence future ratings momentum to the extent that
these influence the country's economic prospects.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Albania (Republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating B+/Stable/B
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment BB-
Senior Unsecured B+
Recovery Rating 4