Overview

-- We believe that Albania's growth performance will improve and that the government will maintain its commitment to fiscal consolidation, resulting in a gradual decline in general government debt.

-- We are therefore affirming our long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Albania at 'B+/B'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Albania will operate sound fiscal and economic policies, anchored by efforts toward EU integration.

Rating Action

On Dec. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Albania at 'B+/B'. The outlook is stable. Our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for Albania is 'BB-' and the recovery rating is 4.

Rationale

The ratings on Albania reflect the sovereign's low per capita GDP as well as its persistently high government debt compared with peers. The ratings are constrained by our view of the country's relatively weak political and institutional environment, which we believe has contributed to delaying the reforms that could otherwise help its EU accession. The ratings are supported by our view of the economy's long-term growth potential, a legal framework that explicitly prioritizes debt-service payments, and prospects for further EU integration.

After posting an average real GDP growth rate of 3.4% during 2009-2011, the economy has slowed significantly in 2012, mainly on weak domestic demand. Demand has been hampered by low consumption and credit growth, as well as the challenging economic environments in Italy and Greece. As a result, we expect the economy to grow by about 0.6% in 2012 and 1.8% in 2013, before accelerating thereafter.

Despite the 2012 slowdown, we believe that the economy's long-term growth potential persists and will likely be strengthened by ongoing foreign direct investment (FDI). FDI inflows have remained relatively stable. Moreover, they have mitigated external vulnerabilities and have financed about three-quarters of the current account deficit, which we expect to stay around 11.5% of GDP over the medium term.

We believe that a more-cohesive policy agenda has emerged after the Socialist Party returned to parliament in late 2011, particularly regarding the EU integration process. The European Commission recognized this in its October 2012 recommendation for Albania to become an EU candidate country, conditional on implementing judicial reforms and fighting organized crime and corruption. We believe that such measures, including improved administrative efficiency and the elimination of red tape for businesses, would support Albania's entry to the EU while also improving the business environment and increasing the country's growth potential.

In our view, Albania's public finances remain a key credit weakness. The ratio of general government interest payments to general government revenues is high--at about 13.3% estimated for 2012-2014--as is the net general government debt, which we expect to reach 57.5% of GDP in 2013. We view the relatively short average maturity of outstanding government debt as a credit weakness, as is the relatively large share of outstanding debt held by the domestic banking sector.

We expect the general government deficit will be slightly above 3% of GDP over 2012-2014, although, in light of the 2013 general elections, the risk of spending slippages cannot be ignored. Indeed, we believe that the current slowdown in growth and pressures related to social security outlays, along with the government's already-relatively-low revenue intake and the upcoming general elections, will test its commitment to budgetary consolidation. In this context, we are unclear as to whether the proceeds from the ongoing privatization of state assets will used for government debt reduction or will instead fuel current government spending.

In our view, general government revenues remain low in the context of the ongoing economic slowdown, but also a relatively high debt ratio. We believe that more-rigorous consolidation--including sustained budgetary efforts on the revenue side and clearer, tighter fiscal rules and structural measures--would prevent the fiscal imbalances that could hamper Albania's economic development. Such measures would include an overhaul of the social security system as well as reducing Albania's large informal economy, leading to a significant improvement in tax collection.

We project that the financial sector will remain in a small net external creditor position over the medium term. The banking system is largely funded by domestic deposits; we estimate loans to deposits at about 58% currently, and capital adequacy at about 16%. The system has a high percentage of loans and deposits denominated in foreign currency, which in our view reduces monetary flexibility.

We also believe foreign banking groups in Albania will remain cautious in their lending activities, especially given the already-high level of nonperforming loans (about 24% of total loans), which could constrain economic growth. While the subsidiaries of Greek parent banks in Albania appear to be currently well-capitalized, the ongoing uncertainties in relation to the Greek economic and financial crisis continue to present a challenging environment for the Albanian government and monetary authorities in which to maintain financial stability.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Albania will operate sound fiscal and economic policies, anchored by efforts toward EU integration.

We could lower the ratings if the country's policymakers, contrary to our current expectations, abandon the EU as a policy anchor for its institutional structural reforms; if the fiscal position strays significantly from government targets, especially in light of the elections in 2013; if net general government debt increases above 60% of GDP; or if there is an external shock arising from ongoing eurozone uncertainties.

We could consider an upgrade if the government successfully addresses institutional challenges regarding EU membership, while consolidating its budgetary position and reducing its debt-to-GDP ratio, and if external conditions for the financial system ease. Political and institutional developments will also influence future ratings momentum to the extent that these influence the country's economic prospects.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Albania (Republic of)

Sovereign Credit Rating B+/Stable/B

Transfer & Convertibility Assessment BB-

Senior Unsecured B+

Recovery Rating 4