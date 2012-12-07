(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 07 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Hyva Global B.V. --------------------------------------- 07-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Motor vehicles
and car bodies
Mult. CUSIP6: 44890C
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Dec-2012 B/-- B/--
07-Mar-2011 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$375 mil 8.625% Sr Unsecd nts due 03/24/2016 B 07-Dec-2012