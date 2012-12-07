(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Hyva's financial performance could continue to weaken over the next 12 months due to a slowdown in its major markets.

-- We are lowering the long-term corporate credit rating on the Netherlands-based supplier of hydraulic cylinders and the issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B+'.

-- We are also lowering our long-term Greater China regional scale rating on the company to 'cnB+' from 'cnBB-'.

-- The negative outlook reflects the global economic uncertainty over the next few quarters and our expectation that the company's credit measures may weaken further.

Rating Action

On Dec. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Netherlands-based supplier of hydraulic cylinders Hyva Global B.V. to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on the company's US$375 million senior unsecured notes due 2016 to 'B' from 'B+'. We also lowered our long-term Greater China regional scale rating on Hyva to 'cnB+' from 'cnBB-'.

Rationale

We downgraded Hyva because we expect that the company's already weak performance may continue to deteriorate over the next 12 months. In our view, Hyva's profitability and cash flow protection measures will remain sensitive to volatile raw material prices, low visibility over a global economic recovery, and slumping sales in emerging markets, particularly China. Hyva's performance in the third quarter of 2012 was much weaker than our expectation, with revenues declining 25% year over year and EBITDA falling 29%.

We expect the heavy duty truck (HDT) market to remain sluggish over the next few quarters. Prospects of economic recovery in China, previously Hyva's largest growing market, are not yet visible even though the Chinese government has loosened its credit policies and increased capital expenditure on infrastructure projects. India, another major market for Hyva, is also experiencing an economic downturn. In addition, sales in Brazil were negatively affected by an introduction of Euro V emissions regulations and a weak economy. Sales in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa remained stable despite weak economic sentiment in the region. However, this was not sufficient to offset the decline in revenues from the other markets.

Hyva's business risk profile remains "weak." The company's profitability is likely to stay under pressure if the current weakness in the market is prolonged. Hyva's good brand recognition and established sales and distribution networks partly offset this factor. The company's low-cost production base in emerging markets offers additional support.

We have lowered our assessment of Hyva's financial risk profile to "highly leveraged" from "aggressive," as defined in our criteria. In our revised financial projection, excluding preferred shares, we forecast the total-debt-to-EBITDA ratio at or above 5.5x over the next 12 months. We had earlier expected this ratio to remain at 5.2x-4.6x. The ratio was 5.2x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012. We expect the company's revenues to decline by 22% in 2012 and to recover by 5% in 2013, while its gross margin will be 25%-28% over the next 12 months.

Liquidity

Hyva's liquidity is "adequate," as defined by our criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity to cover its uses by much more than 1.2x in the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Hyva's sources of liquidity include cash and cash equivalents of US$62.8 million as of Sept. 30, 2012, funds from operations, and a US$30 million committed revolving credit facility.

-- Hyva's uses of liquidity include planned capital expenditure, working capital needs, and short-term debt repayments of US$10.6 million as of Sept. 30, 2012. In our view, Hyva has light capital expenditure and modest working capital needs. The company intends to preserve cash to fund further growth instead of immediately paying out dividends.

Hyva has little headroom in the financial covenants in its revolving credit facility. The company may breach the covenants if its profitability in the fourth quarter of 2012 remains weak. We understand Hyva has not drawn down the facility. However, losing the facility could negatively affect the company's working capital needs and cause its liquidity to become "less than adequate," as defined by our criteria.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the global economic uncertainty over the next few quarters and our expectation that Hyva's credit measures may weaken further. In addition, the company's potential breach of its financial covenants could negatively affect its working capital and weaken its liquidity position.

We could lower the rating if: (1) Hyva's profitability deteriorates further, causing its total-debt-to-EBITDA ratio to exceed 6.0x on a sustained basis; or (2) the company breaches the financial covenants and it no longer gets the bank's support, resulting in a lack of financial flexibility for working capital. We could also downgrade Hyva if Hyva engages in major debt-funded acquisitions or its shareholders aggressively extract value from the company.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the HDT market starts to recover meaningfully and Hyva significantly improves its profitability and cash flow protection measures such that its total-debt-to-EBITDA ratio falls below 5x on a consistent basis.

