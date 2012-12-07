(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 07 -
==============================================================================
Ratings -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. -------------------- 07-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/-- Country: Korea, Republic
Of
Primary SIC: Engineering
services
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Dec-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
01-Aug-2007 BBB/-- BBB/--
===============================================================================