Overview

-- The ability of POSCO to support POSCO E&C in the event of financial distress has weakened, in our view, indicated by the downgrade of the parent to 'BBB+'. We reduced the two notches of support from the parent embedded in the ratings on POSCO E&C to one notch.

-- We lowered our long-term rating on POSCO E&C to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The SACP on the company remains 'bb+'.

-- The outlook is negative, reflecting the heightened likelihood that the company will take over its guaranteed debts for property developers amid an increasingly difficult refinancing environment.

Rating Action

On Dec. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on POSCO Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. (POSCO E&C) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The outlook on the rating is negative.

Rationale

The downgrade of POSCO E&C reflects Standard & Poor's view that the likelihood of extraordinary support from its parent, POSCO (BBB+/Stable/--), in the event of financial distress, has fallen. The ability of POSCO to provide support to POSCO E&C has weakened, in our view, and is unlikely to improve significantly over the next 12-24 months, as indicated by the downgrade of POSCO to 'BBB+' on Oct. 22, 2012, mainly due to our assessment of its deteriorated financial risk profile. Thus we reduced the two rating notches of support from the parent embedded in the ratings on POSCO E&C to one notch. POSCO E&C accounted for less than 3% of the parent's EBITDA over the past two years, and while we expect captive orders from the parent to remain stable over the next two years, we see them declining beyond the next two years considering the parent's ongoing efforts to limit its capital expenditure.

The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of POSCO E&C remains 'bb+'. The company's business risk profile remains "satisfactory" and financial risk profile remains "significant." We expect that an increase in the backlog for orders will lead to moderate growth in revenue over the next few years. Furthermore, the company's EBITDA margin is likely to remain stable above 4.5% over the next 12 to 18 months given that the size and quality of the projects that the company embarked on in the past 12 months is healthy. The company kicked off two captive orders in line with the parent's global expansion into Brazil and Indonesia. As a result, we expect the company's adjusted debt to EBITDA, which is likely to exceed 4x in 2012, to recover to below 4x in 2013 and 2014 backed by new orders from this year.

However, a large balance of payment guarantee that POSCO E&C extended to small property developers-worth Korean won (KRW) 1.1 trillion as of the end of October 2012--remains a negative factor for its credit quality. The activation of such a guarantee could pressure the company's liquidity and its debt profile if the developers fail to pay the interest and principal they owe to creditors and POSCO E&C is obligated to take over or repay such debt.

Liquidity

We assess POSCO E&C's liquidity to be "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We estimate that the company's sources of liquidity to uses of liquidity will be close to over 1.2x over the next 12 to 18 months. We estimate that the company will have KRW1.2 trillion in liquidity, comprising cash and short-term investments, and funds from operations. We estimate the company will need about KRW920 billion to cover debt maturities due in the next 12 months, a shortfall in working capital, planned capital spending, and dividend payments. Our assessment of the company's liquidity includes an expectation that the company will need extra funds as a buffer against volatility in working capital and contingent liabilities.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that POSCO E&C may need to take over its guaranteed debt of property developers amid an increasingly difficult refinancing environment for small developers and increasing likelihood of prolonged weakness in the Korean property market, which would harm the company's financial risk profile.

We may lower the rating on POSCO E&C if adjusted debt to EBITDA stays above 4x for a prolonged period, likely as a result of the triggering of additional payment guarantees or weaker-than-expected operating performance.

We may revise the outlook to stable if the company's debt to EBITDA stabilizes below 4x on a sustained basis. This could occur if the company's debt falls due to stable operating performance in key businesses or through financing measures to strengthen its capital structure, such as an IPO, and reduced exposure to developers' project finance debt.

