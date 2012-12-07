(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' long-term issue rating
and 'cnAA' long-term Greater China regional scale rating to the proposed five-year US$650
million medium-term notes issued by Competition Team Technologies Ltd. (not rated), a fully
owned subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--). The
notes are part of a US$2 billion medium-term notes program that Hon Hai unconditionally and
irrevocably guarantees.
