Dec 07 -
Ratings -- Mosenergo (AO) ----------------------------------------- 07-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Watch Neg/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 037376
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-May-2011 BB/-- BB/--
24-Mar-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--
