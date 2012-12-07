(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 07 -
Ratings -- Moscow Integrated Power Co. JSC ------------------------ 07-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Watch Neg/B Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-May-2011 BB/B BB/B
16-Oct-2008 BB+/B BB+/B
