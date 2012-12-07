(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had corrected the rating history on two peso-denominated global bond issues by the Republic of Philippines (BB+/Stable/B; axBBB+/axA-2), including correcting the rating type from preliminary rating to foreign currency long-term rating. The corrected rating history reflects the fact that we originally assigned foreign-currency rather than local-currency debt ratings to the Philippines peso (PHP) 44.109 billion global bond due 2021 and PHP54.77 billion global bond due 2036. In addition, the corrected rating history shows that the ratings have moved in line with our action on the foreign-currency sovereign credit ratings and are currently 'BB+'. The rating history on the sovereign credit ratings and other outstanding debt is not affected. A corrected rating history on the two bonds and related articles are shown below.

Rating History

Philippines (Republic of)

PHP44.109 billion global bond due 2021

Rating raised (July 4, 2012) To From

Foreign currency long-term BB+ BB

Rating raised (Nov. 12, 2010) To From

Foreign currency long-term BB BB-

Rating assigned (Sept. 20, 2010)

Foreign currency long-term BB-

PHP54.77 billion global bond due 2036

Ratings raised (July 4, 2012) To From

Foreign currency long-term BB+ BB

ASEAN regional rating axBBB+ axBBB-

Ratings assigned (Jan. 5, 2011)

Foreign currency long-term BB

ASEAN regional rating axBBB-

