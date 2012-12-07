Dec 07 -
Overview
-- U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle Transform Schools (North Lanarkshire) Funding PLC
(ProjectCo) has maintained solid operational performance following the completion of
construction in 2010.
-- ProjectCo's credit metrics have remained stable and, in our opinion, are commensurate
with a 'BBB' rating.
-- We are therefore raising our long-term issue rating on ProjectCo's senior secured debt to
'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that ProjectCo will maintain its good operating
performance and continue to deliver financial performance in line with our forecasts.
Rating Action
On Dec. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term issue rating on the
GBP88.7 million index-linked senior secured bonds due 2036, including GBP15 million in variation
bonds, and the GBP70.0 million European Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Negative/A-1+) loans
issued by Transform Schools (North Lanarkshire) Funding PLC (ProjectCo), due 2034 to 'BBB' from
'BBB-'. The outlook is stable.
The bonds maintain the unconditional and irrevocable payment guarantee of scheduled interest
and principal provided by Syncora Gurantee Ltd. (not rated).
According to Standard & Poor's criteria, a long-term rating on a monoline-insured debt issue
reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and the Standard & Poor's underlying rating
(SPUR). Therefore, the long-term ratings on the above issues reflect the SPURs.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects the stable operating performance of the project in the years since the
completion of construction in 2010. ProjectCo has also maintained strong relationships with the
grantor, North Lanarkshire Council. Following completion of construction, defects have been rare
and performance and availability deductions have remained low.
Financial performance has also remained in line with our expectations, and in our view, at a
level commensurate with a 'BBB' rating. Based on our definition of the annual debt service
coverage ratio (ADSCR), which excludes interest income, we anticipate a minimum DSCR of 1.13x
and an average of 1.18x over the remaining life of the project, which is not materially
different to previous models. In our view, this is in line with similar 'BBB' rated transactions
in the U.K. school private finance initiatives sector. The project continues to rely on its
change in law and debt service reserve accounts to meet its final debt payment in 2036.
Positively, even excluding such income, the ratios remain above the distribution covenant.
The 'BBB' debt rating reflects our view of the following credit strengths:
-- No construction risk;
-- Solid operational performance and strong project relationships;
-- A relatively benign payment mechanism; and
-- A strong and highly creditworthy revenue counterparty in North Lanarkshire Council.
These strengths are partly offset by the project's "aggressive" financial risk profile and
exposure to the uncertainty of 30 years of capital-replacement costs.
Liquidity
The project benefits from liquidity provided by a six-month debt service reserve account
currently containing GBP7.2 million; a three-year, forward-looking, major maintenance reserve of
GBP829,000 currently; and a change-in-law reserve of GBP2.0 million currently.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that ProjectCo will maintain its strong operating
performance and good relationship with North Lanarkshire council.
We could take negative rating action if the project's financial profile weakens. This could
occur as a result of higher-than-planned lifecycle expenditure. We could also lower the rating
if Projectco's relationships with related parties weaken, or if its service performance
deteriorates.
We consider an upgrade unlikely at this stage, due to the project's relatively low minimum
ADSCR and the relatively back-ended amortization profile of the senior debt.
