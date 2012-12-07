Dec 07 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Sunderland (SHG) Finance PLC ------------------ 07-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Personal credit

institutions

===============================================================================

Rationale

Sunderland (SHG) Finance PLC is a special-purpose public limited company established to issue bonds to refinance loans originally made to T.H.F.C. (Capital) PLC--a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1)--and then onlent to Gentoo Group Ltd. (previously Sunderland Housing Company Ltd.; SHC), a registered provider of social housing (RP). Gentoo Sunderland is the main registered social landlord subsidiary of the Gentoo Group, and is a large-scale voluntary transfer (LSVT) organization, formed by transfer of stock from the City of Sunderland Council in northeast England in 2001.