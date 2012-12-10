Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
Dec 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today reinstated its ratings on the senior unsecured, short-term, and subordinated notes issued by ING Bank N.V. and related entities (see list) under the banks' EUR50 billion medium-term note (MTN) program. The ratings on the notes were inadvertently removed on Dec. 7, 2012 due to a system error.
Ratings List
Ratings reinstated
ING Bank (Australia) Ltd.
ING (US) Issuance LLC
ING Americas Issuance B.V.
ING Bank N.V. (Sydney Branch)
ING Bank N.V.
Senior unsecured A+
Subordinated BBB+
Short-term debt A-1
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.