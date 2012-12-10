Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Long-Term PT Bank Syariah Mandiri (BSM) at 'AA + (idn)' with a stable outlook and ratings BSM subordinated debt at 'A + (idn)'. Fitch also simultaneously draw the rankings because they are not relevant within the scope of its coverage. Fitch no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage on this issuer.
Rating 'AA + (idn)' reflects the strong support at any time if required from Bank Mandiri ('BBB-' / 'AAA (idn)' / Stable), which has a 99.99% stake in BSM. It is based on the strategic importance of BSM for Bank Mandiri in developing Islamic banking business in Indonesia. Fitch outlook will also be strengthened with the support of risk management integration between the two entities as well as technical and financial support from Bank Mandiri.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.