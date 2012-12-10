(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 10 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd. ------------- 10-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: LOCAL AND
INTERURBAN
PASSENGER
TRANSIT
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Jan-2002 A/-- A/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd. (KMB) reflects the company's
strong market position, stable earnings from bus operations, strong cash
balances, stable operating cash flows, and low debt leverage. KMB's exposure
to volatile fuel prices, the limited growth prospects of its Hong Kong bus
operations, and increasing competition between bus and rail operators partly
offset these strengths.
We view KMB as an integrated economic entity of its parent, Transport
International Holdings Ltd. (TIH). Accordingly, our ratings on KMB reflect the
group's credit profile. KMB is a wholly owned subsidiary of TIH and accounted
for 70%-80% of the group's EBITDA (excluding investment activities) over the
past three years.
We have revised our assessment of KMB's business risk profile to
"satisfactory" from "strong" to reflect heightened industry risk and weakened
profitability. In 2011, KMB had a 67.7% share of the franchised bus market and
21.5% of the public transport market in Hong Kong. We expect the company's
passenger numbers to remain stable for the next two years because no new rail
lines are scheduled to open within KMB's service area in that time span. Over
the longer term, the commissioning of a new rail line--from Shatin to
Central--is likely to weaken KMB's share of the public transport market. The
new line is likely to be fully operational by 2020.
TIH's strong cash balances, stable operating cash flows, and low debt leverage
support our assessment that its financial risk profile is "minimal." In our
base-case scenario, we expect TIH's adjusted ratio of total debt to EBITDA to
be 0.7x-1.2x and its adjusted ratio of total debt to total capital to stay at
10%-12% in 2012 and 2013. In our assumption, we expect that patronage will
remain stable or show only slight growth over the period since no new rail
lines are scheduled to open and because of extended concessions (from weekends
to seven-days-a-week) for the elderly. We also expect fuel prices to stay at
their current high levels.
KMB's profitability remains sensitive to macroeconomic factors such as
fluctuations in oil prices and labor costs. The company's financial
performance continued to weaken in the first half of 2012 due to high fuel
costs. Competition from rail, and higher wages, tunnel tolls, and other
operating expenses also hurt the company's financial performance. Although KMB
has some financial protection, given an existing fare-adjustment arrangement
for the franchised bus industry, timeliness of compensation is subject to
ultimate government approval. The arrangement stipulates a reasonable rate of
return calculated at 9.7% of average net fixed assets. In November 2012, the
company applied for an 8.5% fare increase. KMB previously applied for an 8.6%
fare increase in 2010, but received approval for a rise of only 3.6%,
effective May 15, 2011.
In our view, TIH's non-residential joint development project at Kwun Tong with
its largest shareholder, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (SHKP; A+/Negative/--;
cnAAA/--), will have a limited impact on TIH's credit risk profile. The total
project cost of about Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 3.6 billion over the next few
years will be shared equally between TIH and SHKP's subsidiaries.
Liquidity
We view TIH's liquidity as "strong," as defined in our criteria. TIH's
liquidity should more than cover the company's needs in the near future, even
if EBITDA declines sharply. As of June 30, 2012, the company has HK$3.12
billion in cash and cash equivalents against total short-term debt of HK$200
million.
Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, funds from
operations, and available credit facilities) over the next 12-18 months to
exceed its uses by more than 3.5x.
-- Debt maturities over the next few years are minimal.
-- Even if EBITDA declines by 50%, we believe net sources would be more
than double cash requirements.
-- The company has good banking relationships and a good standing in the
credit markets.
In our analysis, we assumed liquidity of about HK$4.3 billion over the next 12
months, consisting of cash, funds from operations, and availability under
credit facilities. We estimate the company will use about HK$1.1 billion
during the same period for capital spending, debt maturities, working capital
needs, and dividends.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TIH's financial performance
will remain strong and that new railway lines will not significantly affect
KMB's market share over the next 24 months. In addition, we anticipate that
KMB will continue to improve efficiency by cutting costs and rationalizing
routes amid increasing fuel price volatility. The company has some headroom to
take on more debt, given the stability of its business operations.
We could lower the rating if rapidly rising fuel oil prices affect KMB's
profitability, such that the company incurs losses for consecutive quarters
without any sign of recovery. We could also lower the rating if unfavorable
government policies affecting KMB's franchised public bus operations, a
substantial deterioration in passenger numbers, or a more aggressive
investment strategy hurt KMB or TIH's financial profiles, such that the
group's debt to EBITDA increases to more than 1.5x on a lasting basis. We
could also lower the rating if TIH adopts a more aggressive financial policy
to support growth of its non-bus operations.
KMB has limited growth potential within Hong Kong and new railway lines have a
continuing impact on patronage. However, we could raise the rating if KMB can
further increase its business diversity and profitability through initiatives
to effectively control costs, obtain timely tariff rate changes from the
government, and generate quality earnings from non-bus operations, while
maintaining conservative financial policies that ensure a net cash position
and debt to EBITDA of less than 1.5x.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28. 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008