(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 10 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it
expects Asia excluding Japan to see more covered bond issuance in 2013,
following legislative proposals by Korean and Singapore regulators for the
origination of the asset.
In addition Fitch is aware of interest in covered bonds across the region in
Asia including from India, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia and Hong Kong. Although the
agency does not expect these countries to see the issuance of covered bonds in
2013, many are likely to be well advanced in the provision of covered bond
frameworks by the end of 2013.
In the report, Fitch also says the Rating Outlook for structured finance (SF) in
Asia excluding Japan - dominated by Korea and Singapore - is Stable. This is
supported by the economic performance of these two countries, continuous
build-up of credit enhancement through note amortisation, and debt servicing
ability.
Fitch expects the Korean SF transactions it rates to be able to withstand the
effects of a slowing economy and high household debt. The agency expects
moderate deterioration in Korean asset performance but does not expect this to
have any effect on current ratings. In Singapore, CMBS is expected to be
underpinned by a generally stable property market in Singapore in 2013. The
hotel and office sectors are susceptible to a global economic downturn due to
Singapore's status as a regional business hub and Fitch will watch these sectors
closely.
Details of the individual sector outlooks can be found in the report, "2013
Outlook: Non-Japan Asia Structured Finance" which is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.