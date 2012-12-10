(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- CRC Breeze Finance S.A. ----------------------- 10-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Special Purpose
Program
Rationale
The long-term debt rating on the EUR300 million class A senior secured
amortizing notes, issued by CRC Breeze Finance S.A. (Breeze Two), is 'B-'. The
long-term debt rating on the EUR50 million class B subordinated notes, also
issued by Breeze Two, is 'C'. The outlook on both types of debt is stable.
In addition, Breeze Two has EUR120 million of class C notes (not rated)
outstanding, which rank below the class A and B notes. The class A and C notes
mature in 2026, whereas the B notes mature in 2016.