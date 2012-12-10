(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 10 - Relatively high capital charges for securitizations under the new Solvency II
European insurance rules could lead European insurers to dramatically reduce exposure to the
asset class and invest in covered bonds instead, according to a report published today by
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
The report titled "Solvency II Could Push European Insurers Away From
Securitizations," highlights how the capital charges for senior
securitizations under the draft Solvency II rules' standard formula are up to
10 times higher than those for similarly-rated covered bonds, meaning that
return on capital is generally lower for securitizations. Pension funds--which
could soon be subject to regulation based on Solvency II--may also have an
incentive to move away from the securitization sector.
"Given that the insurance sector potentially represents more than 10% of the
investor base, we expect that the regulation could cause securitization
volumes to fall, while covered bond investment could rise," said credit
analyst Mark Boyce.
He added: "Solvency II regulation remains subject to change, and transitional
periods could soften the blow on the insurance industry. The implementation
date of the legislation could be delayed for another one or two years, and
even then, insurers may have up to 10 years of additional breathing room
before having to implement the new capital adequacy rules. Still, some
insurers have already begun to move away from investing in securitizations,
and we expect this to continue if the final Solvency II rules closely resemble
the current draft."
