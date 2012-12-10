(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 10 - A potentially fierce debate in the first weeks of
2013 over the future of the Common Agricultural Policy and the broader European
Union budget will begin a year of high regulatory uncertainty for the European
and CIS agribusiness sector, Fitch Ratings says.
The CAP reform talks will set the budget for 2014-2020 and will be critical in
assessing how well European farmers can compete as they face de-regulation
pressures and increased competition from outside the region. Currently, only the
biggest companies or those that operate in a segment where Europe retains a
natural competitive advantage (such as cereals) can compete freely
internationally.
Recently renewed discussions over the potential abandonment of the European
sugar quotas system from 2015 underline how vulnerable certain sectors are to
international markets and prices.
At the other end of the scale, the agriculture sector will remain exposed to a
high risk of regulatory intervention through changes in quotas and duties or
other trade restrictions. This is particularly true in Ukraine because of
potential shortfalls in crop production and the sensitivity of policy makers
because soft commodity prices represent such a high proportion of basic consumer
product costs.
Meanwhile protein producers in Ukraine, such as MHP and Avangardco, face
positive domestic as well as overseas demand prospects. This includes the recent
announcement of the EU market opening to Ukrainian poultry albeit subject
initially to EU import tariffs.
The risks we have identified, including debt-funded expansion projects (as for
Miratorg, Sodrugestvo or Kernel Holding ) and heightened foreign-exchange risk
for many Ukrainian entities in agribusiness, are highlighted in our 2013 outlook
for Europe and CIS Agribusiness. We believe moderate leverage and other
conservative financial policies, such as not paying dividends, will mitigate
these risks.
For the full report, please visit www.fitchratings.com.