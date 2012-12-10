Dec 10 -
Summary analysis -- St. Jude Medical Inc. ------------------------- 10-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: United States
State/Province: Minnesota
Primary SIC: Surgical and
medical
instruments
Mult. CUSIP6: 790849
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Jun-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1
01-May-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on St. Paul, Minn.-based St. Jude Medical Inc. are derived from
its "strong" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile,
according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria. The strong business
risk profile reflects the company's leading positions in implantable
cardioverter defibrillators (ICD) and pacemakers, heart valves,
electrophysiology catheters, vascular sealing devices, and other
high-technology-content cardiac and neuromodulation devices. High barriers to
entry, and moderate product and broad geographic diversity, support the
business risk assessment. Still, the company's concentration in cardiac rhythm
management (CRM), competition/pricing, technology, and litigation risk are
partial offsets. The "modest" financial profile is based on financial metrics
commensurate with that descriptor, which we believe that the company will
maintain, and strong liquidity. St. Jude develops, manufactures and
distributes high technology medical devices.