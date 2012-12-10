(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Lupatech S.A. --------------------------------- 10-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: SD/--/-- Country: Brazil
Primary SIC: Metal coating and
allied services
Mult. CUSIP6: 550436
Mult. CUSIP6: 550438
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Apr-2012 SD/-- SD/--
10-Dec-2010 B-/-- B-/--
05-Mar-2010 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Lupatech S.A. reflect the
company's third postponement of the annual interest payment on its second
private issuance of convertible debentures initially due on April 15, 2012.
Since the first postponement in April 2012, the company has postponed payments
to the debenture holders in August and November, and it now expects to make
the payment in February 2013.
We will continue to assign 'SD' (selective default) global scale and national
scale ratings to Lupatech as long as the interest payments are not made or
until the convertible debentures are converted in their entirety to equity
during the capital strengthening plan, which would cause the defaulted
instrument to cease to exist. Upon the resolution of this default, we will
reevaluate the company's credit quality, taking in consideration the new
capital structure that results from its ongoing capitalization. We will also
review the company's business profile, taking into account its new backlog
profile after the consolidation of its business with San Antonio Brasil Cos.
(not rated), which had a backlog of about Brazilian real (R$) 1 billion as of
September 2012.
The 'CCC' rating on the perpetual bonds reflects the company's continued
interest payment on the bonds, and its overall "weak" financial condition and
liquidity position and dependence on equity infusions to honor its
obligations. The next coupon payment is scheduled for January 2013, and we
expect that the company will pay it with proceeds from the recapitalization.
