(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 10 - Despite uncertainties regarding
final loss totals from Hurricane Sandy, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
expects only a limited ratings impact on insurers and reinsurers exposed to
such losses, according to a report, "Hurricane Sandy Brings Unexpected Risks
But Limited Credit Impact For (Re)Insurers", published Dec. 7, 2012, on
RatingsDirect.
Hurricane Sandy could upend some previous beliefs regarding catastrophe
losses. First, assumptions about automobile-related losses were more benign
than the actual losses from Sandy's flood-related damage. Also, basis risk for
nontraditional reinsurance products such as industry loss warranties may have
been underestimated.
"We expect losses to reduce the (re)insurance industry's 2012 earnings, but
not to impair industry capital," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jason
Porter. "We will continue to monitor loss information as it becomes available
to determine if any companies deplete both annual earnings and at least 5% to
10% of capital, at which point we may reevaluate our ratings." Mr. Porter
gives further details in a CreditMatters TV episode available at:
here