Dec 10 -
Ratings -- HYPO NOE Gruppe Bank AG -------------------------------- 10-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: Austria
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: A46870
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-May-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1
02-Apr-2007 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Lower Austria (State of) (Unsolicited Ratings)
Rating Rating Date
CHF500 mil 2.25% bnds due 08/02/2017 AA 20-Sep-2012
CHF500 mil 2.625% nts due 02/07/2017 AA 20-Sep-2012
CHF300 mil 2.875% nts due 02/22/2016 AA 20-Sep-2012
EUR4 bil med-term note Prog 06/19/2009: sr
unsecd A 17-Aug-2010
EUR4 bil med-term note Prog 06/19/2009: sub BBB 24-Jul-2012
EUR4 bil med-term note Prog 06/19/2009: S-T
debt A-1 17-Aug-2010