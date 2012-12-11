Dec 11 -

Summary analysis -- Edwards Group Ltd. ---------------------------- 11-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Cayman Islands

Primary SIC: Semiconductors

and related

devices

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Jun-2012 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on U.K.-based Edwards Group Ltd., a worldwide supplier of vacuum technology, reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessments of the group's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive."

Our assessment of Edwards' business risk profile is constrained by the group's vulnerability to the highly cyclical semiconductor equipment industry, intense competition, and technology risks that are inherent to the high-precision manufacturing industry. These constraints are partly offset by the group's leading positions in global markets, particularly for dry pumps and turbo pumps used in semiconductor fabrication facilities; significant intellectual property across its core technologies; a diversified customer base; and a broad product portfolio protected by more than 1,500 patents and patent applications pending. Our assessment of the group's management and governance is "fair."

Edwards' financial risk profile is primarily constrained by the group's still-high gross debt and volatile credit metrics, owing to fluctuating revenues and margins. These weaknesses are partly offset, in our view, by Edwards' long-term capital structure, with no meaningful debt amortizations until 2016, and our expectation of modest positive free cash flow generation in 2012 and 2013.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case forecast, we anticipate that Edwards' revenue generation will remain weak in the next few quarters, primarily due to significantly lower industry demand in the group's Semiconductors segment and continued subdued demand in its Emerging Technologies segment. This is somewhat offset by our expectation of stable to modestly higher revenues in Edwards' General Vacuum and Service segments. As a result, we forecast that group revenues will decline by about 15% in 2012, before stabilizing in 2013. This incorporates our assumption of a recovery in demand in the group's Semiconductors and Emerging Technologies segments in the second half of 2013.

At the same time, we anticipate that Edwards' EBITDA margins in the next few quarters will remain constrained owing to subdued revenues and a weaker product mix. In 2012 and 2013, we forecast an EBITDA margin of about 19% before restructuring costs and an EBITDA margin of about 16% to 17% after restructuring costs. We expect margins to gradually strengthen in the second half of 2013, from their weaker levels in the first half, driven by the expected recovery in demand.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case scenario, we expect the group's ratio of gross debt to EBITDA after our adjustments to remain at about 3.9x at the end of 2012 and 2013, compared with 3.8x on Sept. 30, 2012. Nevertheless, we think leverage will weaken in the first half of 2013, in line with our anticipation of weaker revenues and EBITDA in the near term.

In addition, in our base-case forecast, we anticipate that Edwards will generate moderately positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) of about GBP20 million in 2012 and roughly GBP30 million in 2013. Lower working capital requirements will likely be the main driver of the projected increase in 2013. In the first nine months of 2012, Edwards generated FOCF of GBP16.8 million, partly held back by working capital outflows of GBP15 million.

We also expect that Edwards will maintain a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt (as adjusted by Standard & Poor's) between 12% and 20%, in line with our indicative ratio range for an "aggressive" financial risk profile.

Liquidity

We assess Edwards' liquidity profile as "adequate" under our criteria, supported by our estimate that the group's liquidity sources will exceed its funding needs by more than 3.0x in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2012. However, we don't consider its liquidity profile to be "strong", primarily due to our view of the group's only satisfactory standing in the credit markets. In addition, we think Edwards' liquidity could remain sensitive to its ability to manage working capital in light of very cyclical demand across its key markets.

We estimate group liquidity sources in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2012, at about GBP145 million. These primarily include:

-- Positive FFO of about GBP65 million to GBP70 million.

-- Access to a $90 million committed revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in May 2016, of which $88 million (GBP54 million) was available as of Sept. 30, 2012. The documentation for the RCF does not contain maintenance covenants.

-- Surplus cash of GBP23 million, versus total cash on hand of GBP98.5 million, including GBP2 million in bank deposits, as of Sept. 30, 2012. We estimate surplus cash at this level primarily because we consider that a meaningful part of cash on hand is needed for ongoing operations and working capital swings in light of cyclical demand.

We estimate Edwards' liquidity needs in the specified period at about GBP45 million. This estimate factors in meaningful capital expenditures of about GBP41 million and debt maturities of GBP4 million under the group's first-lien loan.

Recovery analysis

The recovery rating on Edwards' $90 million super senior RCF is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for super senior lenders in an event of a payment default. The issue rating on this debt is 'BB', two notches higher than our long-term corporate credit rating on Edwards.

The recovery rating on the $694 million first-lien loans ($595 million outstanding) is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for secured lenders in the event of a payment default. The issue rating on this debt is 'B+', in line with our corporate credit rating on Edwards.

We envisage recoveries on the senior secured loans, supported by our view of a comprehensive security package and a relatively favorable insolvency regime. However, recovery prospects for first-lien lenders are constrained by the group's sizable senior secured debt and lack of a subordinated debt cushion.

We assume Edwards would be reorganized in the event of default, given the group's leading market position in the manufacture of vacuum technology. We believe that a default would most likely result from excessive leverage following an assumed significant industry downturn, with a material reduction in the group's liquidity reserves as a result of negative cash flow generation. Our hypothetical point of default in 2016 assumes an inability to refinance the first-lien loan maturing in that year.

We value Edwards using a market multiple approach, with a stressed EBITDA at default of around GBP65 million. We estimate the stressed enterprise value to be around GBP330 million using a stressed valuation multiple of 5.0x. After deducting enforcement costs and prior-ranking claims of about GBP30 million, we calculate that there will be about GBP300 million available for lenders. We assume that the RCF will have been increased to $100 million, leaving around GBP235 million for first-lien loan lenders, where we envisage around GBP370 million (including six months prepetition interest) outstanding at our point of default.