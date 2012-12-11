Dec 11 -

OVERVIEW

-- On May 14, 2012, we conducted a full credit and cash flow analysis and took various rating actions on Mercurio Mortgage Finance S.r.l.'s series 2003-2 notes, including placing our rating on the class B notes on CreditWatch negative and our rating on the class C notes on CreditWatch positive.

-- Those rating actions were due to the downgrade of Barclays Bank to A+/Stable/A-1 from AA-/Negative/A-1+ on Nov. 29, 2011, since the swap counterparty (Barclays Bank itself) had not taken any of the remedies according to the swap documentation--drafted in line with our previous swap criteria--within the remedy period.

-- Since no remedy was taken, we have removed our ratings on the class B and C notes from CreditWatch, lowered the rating on the class B notes, and affirmed the rating on the class C notes.

-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the class A and D notes, based on the performance of the transaction.

-- Mercurio Mortgage Finance's series 2003-2 is backed by a pool of mortgage loans secured over residential properties in Italy, granted to individuals and originated by the Italian branch of Barclays Bank (formerly Banca Woolwich). The transaction closed in June 2003.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today removed from CreditWatch negative and downgraded the series 2003-2 class B notes issued by Mercurio Mortgage Finance S.r.l. We have also affirmed and removed from CreditWatch positive our rating on the class C notes. The rating on the notes had been placed on CreditWatch positive on May 14, 2012. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class A and D notes (see list below).