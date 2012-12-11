Dec 11 -
OVERVIEW
-- On May 14, 2012, we conducted a full credit and cash flow analysis and
took various rating actions on Mercurio Mortgage Finance S.r.l.'s series
2003-2 notes, including placing our rating on the class B notes on CreditWatch
negative and our rating on the class C notes on CreditWatch positive.
-- Those rating actions were due to the downgrade of Barclays Bank to
A+/Stable/A-1 from AA-/Negative/A-1+ on Nov. 29, 2011, since the swap
counterparty (Barclays Bank itself) had not taken any of the remedies
according to the swap documentation--drafted in line with our previous swap
criteria--within the remedy period.
-- Since no remedy was taken, we have removed our ratings on the class B
and C notes from CreditWatch, lowered the rating on the class B notes, and
affirmed the rating on the class C notes.
-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the class A and D notes, based on
the performance of the transaction.
-- Mercurio Mortgage Finance's series 2003-2 is backed by a pool of
mortgage loans secured over residential properties in Italy, granted to
individuals and originated by the Italian branch of Barclays Bank (formerly
Banca Woolwich). The transaction closed in June 2003.
