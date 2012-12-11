(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 11 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed Hamlet I Leveraged Loan Fund based on the trustee
report data, our credit and cash flow analysis, the application of our
criteria, and recent transaction developments.
-- Following our review, we have raised our rating on the class A notes.
-- Hamlet I Leveraged Loan Fund is a cash flow corporate loan CLO
transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate
firms.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised to 'AAA (sf)' from 'AA+ (sf)' its credit
rating on Hamlet I Leveraged Loan Fund B.V.'s class A notes.
Today's rating action follows our assessment of the transaction's performance
based on the Nov. 5, 2012 trustee report data, our credit and cash flow
analysis, and considering recent transaction developments. We have also
applied our 2012 counterparty criteria and our 2009 cash flow collateralized
debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology
And Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012, and "Update To Global
Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,"
published on Sept. 17, 2009).
Since our previous review of the transaction on Nov. 1, 2011, we have observed
further deleveraging of the senior notes to EUR95.8 million from EUR165.6 million,
which has resulted in an increase in credit enhancement for the class A notes
to 47.9% from 36.1%. The weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool
has also increased to 3.7% from 3.1%. The par coverage tests comply with the
required trigger under the transaction documents.
We have subjected the capital structure to our cash flow analysis, based on
the methodology and assumptions outlined in our 2009 cash flow CDO criteria to
determine the class A notes' break-even default rate (BDR) at each rating
level ( see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash
Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009). We used the reported
portfolio balance that we considered to be performing (EUR183.1 million), the
principal cash balance (if any), the weighted-average spread, and the
weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We
incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios, using various default
patterns, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.
To help assess the credit risk of the collateral pool, we used CDO Evaluator
6.0.1 to generate scenario default rates (SDRs) at each rating level. We then
then compared these SDRs with their respective BDR.
Taking into account the observations outlined above--we consider the level of
credit enhancement available to the class A notes to be commensurate with a
'AAA (sf)' rating. We have therefore raised our rating on this class of notes.
The maximum rating achievable under the largest obligor default test and
largest industry test is also 'AAA (sf)'. These tests are two supplemental
stress tests that we introduced in our 2009 cash flow CDO criteria. The tests
address event and model risk that might be present in the transaction, and
assess whether a CDO tranche has sufficient credit enhancement (not counting
excess spread) to withstand specified combinations of underlying asset
defaults.
Based on our counterparty analysis, we concluded that the transaction
documentation for the derivative counterparties does not entirely comply with
our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology
And Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012). We have analyzed the
transaction's exposure to the derivative counterparties and concluded that the
derivative exposure is currently sufficiently limited, so as not to affect our
rating on the class A notes. The bank account documentation complies with our
2012 counterparty criteria.
Hamlet I Leveraged Loan Fund is a cash flow corporate loan collateralized loan
obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily European
speculative-grade corporate firms.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 29, 2012
-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top
Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow
And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
-- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics for CDO Securitizations,
Aug. 25, 2004
-- CDO Spotlight: Issues In Rating Combination Notes In Cash Flow CDOs,
March 4, 2004